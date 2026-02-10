Prominent Energy Transition and Carbon Capture Leader Myles Culhane Joins Greenberg Traurig in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Myles Culhane as a shareholder in Sacramento, strengthening the firm's energy transition and carbon capture capabilities.

Culhane brings more than 30 years of experience advising on complex energy and environmental projects with a particular focus on carbon dioxide capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS). Culhane arrives from Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy), where he served as in-house counsel for the last 15 years, most recently as deputy general counsel beginning in 2023. His arrival strengthens Greenberg Traurig's ability to serve clients navigating the complex intersection of technology, policy, and law in emerging carbon markets and energy transformation initiatives.

"Myles is an internationally recognized expert in carbon capture and sequestration, an area that is experiencing exponential growth not only in the United States, but globally," said Timothy Long, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento office. "His combination of substantive legal expertise, an engineering background, and prominence as a well-known and respected figure in the industry helps further position the firm to help our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities in California and around the world."

During his tenure at Oxy, Culhane served as the corporation's senior environmental counsel, working closely with technical and business teams to develop Oxy's Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) program and manage legal compliance obligations along with federal and state enforcement actions. His recent work has focused on expanding use of anthropogenic carbon dioxide in enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) to produce low-carbon crude and enable companies to maintain eligibility for claiming federal 45Q tax credits. Culhane is widely recognized for his work on large‑scale CCUS projects, including leading legal strategy for the first UIC Class VI permits issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Culhane holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin as well as a J.D. from Loyola Law School. His dual background as a chemical engineer and attorney enables him to guide clients through complex regulatory and commercial issues, helping them understand and maximize revenue streams in evolving carbon markets.

"Myles brings exactly the kind of sophisticated experience our clients need as they navigate the energy transition," said Energy & Natural Resources Practice Co-Chairs Iskender "Alex" H. Catto, William Garner, and Kenneth M. Minesinger. "His proven ability to work at the cutting edge of carbon capture technology, combined with his deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and market mechanisms, positions our clients to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

The addition comes as Greenberg Traurig continues strategic expansion of its Energy & Natural Resources platform globally, with recent additions including electricity lawyers Scott M. Rickard and Michael A. Boldt; former government lawyers including Robert M. Rosenthal, who joined from his role as general counsel of the New York Public Service Commission and Department of Public Service, and Edward Roggenkamp, who joined from the Department of Energy; and other prominent in-house lawyers such as Craig V. Richardson, who rejoined the firm after serving as chief legal officer for Union Pacific.

Culhane's arrival also continues the firm's strategic expansion of its carbon transition capabilities, following recent arrivals of the energy transactional shareholders Eric Freedman, Elisabeth Yandell McNeil, and Claire Hansen Suni in Portland. Globally, the firm has added Stella (Sun Hye) Bae, an energy and project finance lawyer who joined as a shareholder in Singapore, Daniel Senger in Tokyo, who focuses on energy mergers and acquisitions, Dr. Yazid Almasoud, a shareholder in Riyadh who had served for nearly a decade in the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Energy, and project finance lawyer Alfred Ng in Singapore.

Culhane's practice encompasses the full spectrum of energy transformation legal work, including structuring projects to manage long‑term liability, secure financing, and withstand regulatory and stakeholder scrutiny.

"Greenberg Traurig is at an exciting stage in the expansion of its energy practice," Culhane said. "We believe the emerging markets created by the energy transition will help enable well-positioned clients to leverage their sustainability commitments into long-term value. The firm's global platform and collaborative approach make it the ideal place to support clients navigating through this critical transformation."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP