Prominent Mental Health Expert & Media Psychologist Dr. Don Grant Joins Newport Healthcare Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has announced Don Grant, MA, MFA, DAC, SUDCC IV, PhD, as Director of Outpatient Services, Santa Monica. Dr. Grant is an internationally award-winning media psychologist, published researcher, clinician, and educator with specific expertise in technology's impact on mental health.

"We are delighted to have Don join our Newport team to help guide our outpatient services for teens and young adults," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer for Newport Healthcare, which includes Newport Academy and Newport Institute. "We're seeing higher rates of depression and anxiety with young people in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Don's professional emphasis in technology and mental health is especially relevant as teens spend increasing amounts of time in front of screens with schooling, socializing, gaming, and more. This issue is one that all mental health professionals will need to address."

Dr. Grant is Chairman of the American Psychological Association's (APA's) Device Management & Intelligence and Strategic Planning Committees, President-Elect of APA Division 46 (The Society for Media Psychology & Technology), and has been commissioned by APA to write a book on healthy device management and the practice of good digital citizenship. Dr. Grant also designs, presents, and facilitates treatment strategy and educational training workshops on these topics for clinicians, educators, parents, and school communities. His current research includes investigations of the potential effects of social media, cyberbullying, and the imminent rise of augmented and virtual reality-based opportunities on adolescents, teens, young adults, and families.

"I have been a tremendous fan of Newport Academy from the beginning, so the opportunity to join their exceptional organization and stellar team is a professional honor and privilege beyond measure," said Dr. Grant. "The Newport core values of clients first, excellence in all they do, organic empathy, authentic connection, and above all, an absolute commitment to always providing the best of the best in clinical and recovery care for teens are genuine principles which have always guided my own work as well. In a year that has been challenging for all of us, I could not be more excited now to be included as a contributing member of their phenomenal family of programming."

Dr. Grant received his BA with honors from the University of Michigan, his MFA from the University of Southern California, and both an MA and PhD (summa cum laude) in psychology (with an emphasis in media psychology) from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara. He has been interviewed by numerous local, national, and international media including television, radio, print, webinars, and podcasts, and will be part of Newport Healthcare's distinguished group of media experts.

Dr. Grant started with Newport on December 7th.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

SOURCE Newport Healthcare