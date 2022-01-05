Prominent Pension Funds to Meet with Leading Diverse Asset Managers in NAIC-NCPERS Institutional Investor Roadshow January 27th

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, and The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the industry association for and largest network of diverse-owned alternative asset management firms, jointly announced today that they will co-host an Institutional Investor Roadshow on January 27, 2022.

NAIC Institutional Investor Roadshows are exclusive virtual events that facilitate one-on-one meetings between diverse investment managers and institutional investors, including decision-makers at leading pension plans. These Roadshows provide a unique opportunity to discuss fund performance and portfolio objectives, share market intelligence and build long-standing relationships. NAIC facilitated 441 of these meetings with 55 capital allocators last year. The January 27 Roadshow is part of an overarching agreement between NCPERS and NAIC in which each organization leverages their respective areas of expertise to pursue strategic partnership opportunities, facilitate greater levels of engagement between their networks, and co-develop timely and relevant content.

"Utilizing a broad, diverse range of investment firms is a time-honored best practice for pension plans," said Hank Kim, executive director and counsel of the National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems, which represents approximately 500 public plans with $5 trillion in institutional assets. "Our members don't want to overlook any investment firm whose values, talents, and skills may match their needs. We're excited to help them make these connections through our relationship with NAIC."

"We are very excited to provide the platform to connect some of the industry's best-performing diverse-owned alternative asset management firms with members of the premier association for public sector pension funds," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC's president and CEO. "We are certain this event will lead to mutually beneficial relationships between NAIC's member firms and these leading capital allocators."

About NCPERS

The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing more than 500 funds throughout the United States and Canada. It is a unique non-profit network of public trustees, administrators, public officials and investment professionals who collectively manage $5 trillion in pension assets. Founded in 1941, NCPERS is the principal trade association working to promote and protect pensions by focusing on advocacy, research and education, including online learning for the benefit of public sector pension stakeholders.

About National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's membership comprises more than 140 firms that collectively manage over $260 billion in institutional assets.

