Prominent Securities and M&A Litigator Joins Latham in Houston

Addition of Casey Berger bolsters the firm's Texas litigation platform.

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Walter (Casey) Berger has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the Securities and M&A Litigation Practice. Berger is an accomplished trial lawyer who focuses on securities litigation and merger‑related disputes, with extensive experience handling all flavors of complex commercial litigation.

Casey Berger, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

"Casey is a highly respected litigator with strong ties to the Texas business community," said Nick Dhesi, Managing Partner of Latham's Houston office. "His experience leading bet‑the‑company litigation further strengthens our ability to serve clients across the energy, financial services, and private capital sectors in the state."

"Casey's practice and reputation as a pragmatic and effective advocate align exceptionally well with the needs of our clients," added Andrew Clubok, Global Chair of Latham's Securities and M&A Litigation Practice. "Having worked with him as co-counsel on high-profile matters, I have seen firsthand the strategic judgment and trial skills he brings to complex litigation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

Berger represents corporations, private equity sponsors, officers and directors, and financial institutions in high-stakes litigation, including securities class actions, shareholder derivative suits, merger and corporate governance disputes, antitrust and consumer fraud class actions, and energy-related litigation. He has significant experience guiding clients through trial, appeal, and arbitration in both US and international forums.

"After years of collaborating with Latham on complex, high‑profile disputes, joining the firm was a natural next step," said Berger. "Latham's continued investment in Texas, particularly in building the premier litigation team in the state, combined with its integrated global platform, offers a real advantage for clients, and I am excited to be part of the next phase of the firm's growth in Texas and across the United States and beyond."

Berger is the fourth Litigation & Trial partner to join Latham in Texas this year, after the arrivals of preeminent trial lawyers Taj Clayton, Scott Thomas, and Carson Young.

Berger joins Latham from Winston & Strawn LLP. He received his JD, with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law and his BA, cum laude, from Pomona College.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Nick Dhesi, Houston, Office Managing Partner, +1.713.546.7409

Andrew Clubok, Global Chair, Securities and M&A Litigation Practice, +1.202.637.3323

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP