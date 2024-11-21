Promising Study on Low-Salt Fasting-Mimicking Diet (LS-FMD) for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

LS-FMD was found to significantly improve kidney function and cellular health in a pilot and pre-clinical study, suggesting new dietary avenues for treatment for CKD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L-Nutra, the premier nutri-technology and health solutions company, shares pre-clinical and early clinical results of its Fasting Mimicking Diet in chronic kidney disease (CKD). The research article titled, "A kidney-specific fasting-mimicking diet induces podocyte reprogramming and restores renal function in glomerulopathy," is published in Science Translational Medicine. This pioneering study reveals the potential of a Low-Salt Fasting-Mimicking Diet (LS-FMD) to significantly improve kidney function and cellular health in CKD, suggesting potential new avenues for treatment.

The research investigates the effects of LS-FMD through both a pre-clinical study involving rat models and pilot clinical trials testing safety in humans. The findings indicate that LS-FMD reprograms renal development-related gene expression, turning back on the systems that generate new and healthy kidney cells. Specifically, the diet promotes a quiescent, or resilient, phenotype in mature podocytes—essential cells that play a vital role in filtering blood in the kidneys. Most remarkably, LS-FMD has been shown to lead to the reversal of glomerular damage, highlighting its regenerative potential.

In the preclinical study, researchers induced nephropathy in rat models to simulate CKD. The results were striking, revealing significant improvements in glomerular function and a reduction in proteinuria, a key indicator of kidney damage. Furthermore, the study demonstrated enhanced nephron structure and podocyte renewal, indicating that LS-FMD can effectively stimulate kidney cell regeneration. This innovative approach triggered the activation of a nephrogenic gene program, which reinitiates developmental processes that are typically dormant after early kidney development.

In the pilot clinical trial, human participants who underwent three cycles of LS-FMD for three months experienced promising outcomes. These included a notable reduction in proteinuria and enhanced metabolic health. Additionally, improved endothelial function was observed, suggesting protective benefits for renal health. Importantly, the results of these interventions were sustained one year later, providing further evidence of LS-FMD's potential long-term benefits.

"This study provides early evidence that LS-FMD has significant potential in the management of chronic kidney disease," said Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra. "The results warrant further research and exploration into LS-FMD as a viable treatment option for those suffering from kidney disorders, and further support our leadership within the 'Food is Medicine' movement."

L-Nutra continues to lead the way in innovative dietary interventions that promote health and wellness. The implications of this study could reshape our understanding of dietary approaches to kidney disease, offering hope to millions affected by CKD. L-Nutra continues to spearhead research and human clinical trials in the category as they expand the medical community's understanding of FMD's pivotal role in targeting kidney disease.

