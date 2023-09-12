"Promoting Health, Wellness, and Community: Gowalking.com Unites Global Fitness Walkers for a Better World"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Gowalking.com, a groundbreaking start-up founded by Jeremy Goldstein, with a mission to connect and empower the world's estimated 1.2 billion fitness walkers by providing a simple and innovative platform for finding and joining local neighborhood walking groups and getting the latest walking fitness news. Gowalking.com aims to foster both physical and mental health benefits by promoting walking as a communal activity, bringing together power walkers, slow walkers, Nordic walkers, Hot Girl Walkers, Taylor Swift Strutters and enthusiasts of all kinds.

Gowalking.com aims to be a unifying force in society, promoting happiness, invigoration, and global unity. Jeremy explained, "I don't like the divisiveness between Democrat and Republican, between Fox News and CNN, between conservative and liberal... I believe we all need to get along, and I think walking together can be a unifier." In the spirit of Elle Woods from the movie Legally Blonde, Jeremy Goldstein added, "Walking is great exercise, and exercise produces endorphins, and endorphins make you happy. Happy people do not shoot their neighbors."

Walking is not just about physical fitness; it is a vital component of community health and well-being, enhancing overall quality of life. It is an activity accessible to all, regardless of race, class, ability, or identity. Gowalking.com aspires to unite walking clubs from around the world, promoting health and wellness, and ultimately contributing to a healthier, happier world.

Jeremy Goldstein, the co-founder of Gowalking.com along with his children David, Daniel, and Samuel, brings a wealth of experience to the venture. Previously the co-owner and CEO of Navitar, Inc., he successfully sold the company in an all-cash deal in 2022. Over the years, Goldstein has participated in various athletic endeavors, including running the Boston Marathon, completing the Lake Placid Ironman, participating in Spartan Mudder races, and conquering numerous 70.3-mile triathlons. His passion for fast walking and commitment to health, wellness, and community led him to establish Gowalking.com.

Join Gowalking.com today and take a step towards a healthier, happier, and more united world. Walk together, connect, and create a brighter future for all.

"Promovendo saúde, bem-estar e comunidade: Gowalking.com une praticantes de caminhada fitness globais para um mundo melhor"

"Promocionando la salud, el bienestar y la comunidad: Gowalking.com une a caminantes de todo el mundo por un mundo mejor"

