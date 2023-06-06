Promoting Science Literacy, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Value-Creation: National Communication Center for Science and Technology Debuts Selected Videos as a Tribute

BEIJING, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, the debut of a video selection of the National Communication Center for Science and Technology (NCCST), with a theme of "Promoting Science Literacy, Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Value-Creation", was launched through a featured page. The videos were released through CCTV.com and other platforms to allow audiences at home and abroad to admire the spirit of Chinese scientists and learn about how China emerges as a sci-tech powerhouse by taking the pulse of the times.

three chapters of Debuts Selected Videos

The videos are divided into three chapters: "Preface: Origin of the New-Era Spirit of Chinese Scientists", "Main Story: Essence of New-Era Spirit of Chinese Scientists" and "Epilogue: A New Chapter of New-Era Spirit of Chinese Scientists", with six sub-themes. Focusing on the origin and development of the spirit of Chinese scientists, the videos are a tribute to the Chinese scientists who have made significant contributions to the advances in science and technology, improvement of people's lives and China's development on the path towards national rejuvenation.

As we build China into a global leader in science and technology, the NCCST is committed to promoting the communication and transformation of scientific and technological achievements by engaging in academic exchanges and international cooperation to promote latest findings at home and abroad. The center also strives to advocate the spirit of scientists by promoting scientific culture and outstanding scientists. While passing on the spirit of scientists, it also hopes to integrate patriotism into China's innovation-driven development strategy, so that the public will voluntarily respect and trust science, and contribute to China's innovation-driven development strategy for socio-economic development.

