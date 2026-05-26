ProNexis named #1 Contact Center in the Americas, wins 2026 ContactCenterWorld Regional Gold Medal

Home services lead response specialist advances to World Finals in Dubai to compete for the global title against the top contact centers from EMEA and APAC

ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexis, the home services industry's leading contact center and lead response platform, today announced it has been named the 2026 Regional Gold Medal Winner for Best Contact Center in the Americas by ContactCenterWorld, the global association for the contact center industry. Selected from approximately 2,000 entries across 80-plus countries, ProNexis now holds the #1 ranking in North and South America in its category and will advance to the World Finals in Dubai, November 16 - 20, 2026, to compete for the global title against the Gold Medal winners from EMEA and APAC.

ContactCenterWorld's Global Top Ranking Performers Awards are widely regarded as the most rigorous benchmarking program in the contact center industry. Unlike pay-to-play recognitions, winners are evaluated by an international panel of judges through live presentations measuring operational performance, innovation, employee engagement and industry best practices.

"This recognition belongs to every member of the ProNexis team," said Ben Fox, Chief Growth Officer at ProNexis. "Our agents, team leads and support staff show up every day for the franchise brands and home services businesses that depend on us to convert their leads, book their jobs and protect their customer experience. Being ranked the #1 contact center in the Americas is independent confirmation that the standard we hold ourselves to is the standard the industry recognizes as best in class."

The Gold Medal reflects multi-year investment in the operational fundamentals that drive contact center performance: agent experience, AI-powered booking and lead-response capability, automation partnerships and a culture built around responsiveness and accountability. Those investments have produced measurable improvements in conversion rates, speed-to-lead, booking volumes and client retention across the ProNexis franchise and home services client base.

ProNexis, a Five Star Franchising brand, serves over 100 household brands in North America and thousands of franchisees through a growing portfolio of home services clients. ProNexis handles inbound customer calls, new lead intake, outbound lead qualification and appointment setting and customer engagement solutions. The company is integrated with every major lead vendor in North America and supports CRM integrations across most major platforms, with additional custom integration capabilities through its in-house development team.

"We came into 2026 focused on raising the bar on what a home services contact center can deliver," Fox said. "Winning the Americas region is validation. Dubai is the opportunity to take that further. We intend to compete to win."

To view the complete list of regional winners, visit contactcenterworld.com/worldawards/regional-winners.aspx?id=aed675a0-ba09-407e-8373-c9e12e405f0a.

For more information, visit www.pronexis.com.

About ProNexis

ProNexis is the home services industry's leading contact center and lead response platform, providing inbound call handling, lead qualification, appointment booking, and customer support for franchise brands and home services businesses across North America. ProNexis combines US-based agents with AI-powered booking technology and proprietary automation to deliver industry-leading conversion rates and customer experience. In 2026, ProNexis was named the Regional Gold Medal Winner for Best Contact Center in the Americas by ContactCenterWorld. For more information, visit www.pronexis.com.

About ContactCenterWorld

ContactCenterWorld is the global association for the contact center industry, with members in more than 200 countries. Its annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards are widely considered the most rigorous and independent benchmarking program in the contact center industry, evaluating entries through live presentations judged by an international panel.

SOURCE ProNexis