ProofPilot Celebrates Dual Wins with Moderna at Citeline Awards for Best Patient-Facing Technology & Clinical Partnership of the Year

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's premier platform for patient & site automation, guidance, and seamless execution, announces today its double victory alongside esteemed partner Moderna at the prestigious Citeline Awards. Recognized for pioneering advancements in clinical trial technology and fostering exemplary partnership practices, ProofPilot's collaboration with Moderna has earned widespread acclaim within the healthcare industry.

The award for Best Patient-Facing Technology highlights Moderna's commitment to putting families and their loved ones at the forefront of clinical research. ProofPilot's Patient CoPilot platform transforms clinical trial participation, offering a seamless, digital-centric approach that empowers participants to take control of their trial experience. Highly rated by users, the platform epitomizes convenience and confidentiality, providing participants with a user-friendly interface through timed guidance of key study tasks, a knowledgebase of tools and materials, and overall streamlined trial conduct.

Reflecting on the achievement, Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot, remarked, "Our partnership with Moderna has been instrumental in pushing the envelope of innovation and redefining the modern patient journey. Moderna's dedication to excellence and forward-thinking approaches has greatly enriched our collaborative efforts. Together, we've harnessed the power of technology to elevate the participant experience and advance clinical research."

In addition to receiving accolades for Best Patient-Facing Technology, the Moderna/ProofPilot partnership won the Clinical Partnership of The Year award. Judges lauded the partnership for the team's excellence in bringing a wide variety of stakeholders to the table to bring forth a truly patient-centric solution that meets the needs of the patients and the science.

ProofPilot's premier offering, the Patient CoPilot platform, garnered significant acclaim for its pivotal role in enhancing patient engagement and adherence throughout the study journey. Judges praised Patient CoPilot for its role as a significant advancement in patient-centric trial design, emphasizing its capacity to enhance study outcomes by delivering personalized support and guidance to participants.

The Citeline Awards celebrate critical achievements across the spectrum of key R&D activities, from successes in early and late-stage research, to advances in technological tools, to innovations in trial design and execution. ProofPilot was presented with the awards in a ceremony held on May 8 in Boston.

About ProofPilot

Founded in 2014, ProofPilot enables flawless execution of research with the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and knowledge management. The platform eliminates guesswork and reduces protocol deviations by orchestrating tasks and technology for patients and sites. ProofPilot delivers this capability through the Study CoPilot platform, with modules across study execution, from recruitment to conduct to post study. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

