ProofPilot's Partnership with Moderna Nominated for Two Citeline Awards

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's premier platform for patient & site automation, guidance, and seamless execution, announces today its nomination as a finalist for the second consecutive year at the Citeline Awards. This year, ProofPilot's partnership with Moderna received nominations in two categories: Clinical Partnership of the Year and Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative.

In the Clinical Partnership of the Year category, the nomination underscores ProofPilot's ability to work strategically with world-class life science partners and Moderna's commitment to innovation and collaboration.

Additionally, ProofPilot's nomination in the Best Patient-facing Technology Initiative category, again with Moderna, highlights its expertise in developing patient-centric technology solutions. "This nomination truly acknowledges the high impact of our work with the outstanding team at Moderna in clinical research. We appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey so far. We're not done yet!" Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot said.

ProofPilot's premiere offering Patient CoPilot, enhances patient engagement and adherence by fully automating and guiding patients through their study journey, ultimately improving study outcomes. Judges recognized ProofPilot's work and partnership with Moderna as one of the "best advances in improving patient data collection and/or the patient experience in clinical trials."

The Citeline Awards recognize excellence in clinical trial design, technological advancements, and results, as well as the outstanding achievements of individuals, departments, teams, or organizations. As a back-to-back finalist, ProofPilot continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in advancing clinical research.

About ProofPilot

Founded in 2014, ProofPilot enables flawless execution of research with the industry's only platform for clinical trial automation, guidance and knowledge management. The platform eliminates guesswork and reduces protocol deviations by orchestrating tasks and technology for patients and sites. ProofPilot delivers this capability through the Study CoPilot platform, with modules across study execution, from recruitment to conduct to post study. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

