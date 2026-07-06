PropAccount.com Adds Prediction Markets to Its Multi-Asset Prop Firm Platform

Operators can now offer event contract trading alongside FX, Futures, Crypto, and Equities – all under one brand, one dashboard, and one operational stack.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropAccount.com, the prop firm technology provider, today announced the addition of prediction markets as a fully supported asset class on its platform. The new offering enables prop firm operators to launch prediction market challenges under their own brand, without building a new technology stack or managing a separate system.

Prediction markets are live, tradeable markets where participants take positions on the outcome of real-world events. Traders hold event contracts that move in price as new information flows in, and can enter, adjust, or exit those positions at any point before resolution. It is an asset class that has attracted significant institutional attention and a growing base of active retail traders.

Prop firm operators on PropAccount.com can now add prediction markets to their multi-asset offering alongside FX, Futures, Crypto, and Equities — all from a single dashboard with no additional platform required or cost. Dedicated challenge plans are configured independently of other asset classes, with the same risk engine, KYC, payment rails, and capital backing already in place.

Prop firms can be live, offering prediction market challenges in as little as 7 days. The addition continues PropAccount.com's expansion of its multi-asset operational ecosystem, which already supports over 175 active prop firms worldwide.

About PropAccount.com

PropAccount.com is a white label infrastructure provider powered by FPFX Tech. The platform enables entrepreneurs, trading educators, influencers, and introducing brokers to launch fully branded prop firms using enterprise-grade technology that covers trading platforms, risk tools, payments, KYC, affiliate systems, trader dashboards, operational support, and capital backing.

PropAccount.com currently supports prepackaged plan offers and the ability for operators to design their own custom plans.

For more information, visit propaccount.com.

Company Information

Company Name: PropAccount.com

Website: https://propaccount.com/

Contact:

Scott Chiriaco

***@propaccount.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13156571

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PropAccount.com