PropAccount.com Launches PropGenie, the First Branding Studio Built for Prop Firm Operators

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropAccount.com, the prop firm technology provider powered by FPFX Tech, has launched PropGenie, an industry-first branding studio built exclusively for prop firm operators. The tool enables operators to design a professional website and a fully branded trader dashboard in minutes, helping accelerate time-to-market while eliminating additional branding and development costs.

The announcement addresses one of the most persistent friction points in the prop firm launch process. Until now, operators looking to establish a professional brand presence have had to navigate agency quotes, extended development timelines, and technical complexity that most early-stage prop firms are not equipped to manage. PropGenie was designed to eliminate those obstacles, enabling firms to establish a professional online presence quickly, efficiently, and, most importantly, differentiated from all other prop firms.

A Complete Brand Identity

Through a guided five-step process, operators provide their prop firm name, domain, logo, brand colors, and preferred website and dashboard templates. PropGenie uses that input, along with any additional instructions or preferences the operator provides, to generate a fully personalized preview of their prop firm website and trader dashboard. That preview is delivered directly to their inbox upon completion.

The platform offers a growing library of professionally designed website and dashboard templates. Brand colors, logos, and firm names are applied automatically across every element of every design. Operators can select up to three templates to preview before committing, and a dedicated PropAccount.com onboarding team finalizes the finished product ahead of going live. The platform's advanced customization capabilities remain available throughout the onboarding process, enabling firms to tailor every aspect of their digital presence before going live.

Built by Operators, for Operators

PropGenie is a direct product of PropAccount's experience supporting the full lifecycle of prop firm launches. As the white label solution provider behind over 250 prop firms, PropAccount.com has a firsthand understanding of where operators struggle most. Branding and differentiation consistently rank among the most time-consuming and costly obstacles at launch.

PropGenie was built specifically to solve these issues. The studio requires no technical knowledge, development team, or agency relationship. It is the only branding tool designed from the ground up for the prop firm industry.

"We have watched operators spend thousands on agencies and wait weeks for a website that still does not reflect what their firm actually is. PropGenie changes that entirely. In a matter of minutes, an operator has a professional brand, a website, and a trader dashboard that delivers on the look, feel, and customer experience they want to deliver."

Justin D. Hertzberg, Esq., CEO of PropAccount.com

PropGenie is available now at PropAccount.com. The setup process takes a matter of minutes to complete and requires no additional fees or ongoing costs.

About PropAccount.com

PropAccount.com is a white label framework provider powered by FPFX Tech. The platform enables entrepreneurs, trading educators, influencers, and introducing brokers to launch fully branded prop firms using enterprise-grade technology that covers trading platforms, risk tools, payments, KYC, affiliate systems, trader dashboards, operational support, and capital backing.

PropAccount.com currently supports prepackaged plan offers and the ability for operators to design their own.

For more information, visit propaccount.com.

Contact:

***@propaccount.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13150773

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE PropAccount.com