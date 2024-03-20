Propane Available: U-Haul of Spanish Springs Now Refilling Tanks

SPARKS, Nev., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spanish Springs, located at 11425 Digital Court in Sparks, just announced the addition of propane to its product line.

"The timing is perfect for U-Haul to add propane services to the Sparks community," stated Scott Johnson, U-Haul Propane Manager. "We encourage everyone to stop by for a propane refill so that our certified experts can inspect your tank, replace your tank sleeve, and provide you with a complimentary dust plug."

U-Haul of Spanish Springs, located at 11425 Digital Court in Sparks, Nev., is now filling propane tanks.

Call U-Haul of Spanish Springs at (775) 425-3876 or stop by during standard business hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Find propane refill locations near you at uhaul.com/propane.

Propane, a clean-burning fuel, is sold at more than 1,200 U-Haul locations across the U.S. and Canada. U-Haul stores are open seven days a week and 364 days a year (closed Christmas).

U-Haul offers a wide variety of tanks, gauges and grilling accessories right at the propane pump, where certified technicians perform free safety inspections on every propane cylinder filled.

In addition to filling barbecue tanks, U-Haul welcomes RVs and food trucks for propane refills. U-Haul technicians have experience filling a multitude of tank sizes including ASME tanks, 100-pound tanks, forklift tanks and more. U-Haul also has the largest Autogas infrastructure in North America to service alternative-fuel vehicles – personal and commercial – that run on propane.

U-Haul is available to customers during inclement weather conditions and natural disasters for emergency propane needs like portable heating and power.

