Propane Council of Texas Gas Grill Giveaway Celebrates Father's Day

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day? Look no further, the Propane Council of Texas is giving away a gas grill in honor of Father's Day, after all, the day dedicated to dads is one of the top five grilling holidays in the United States.

According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), gas grills lead the nation in as the most widely used grill. People choose gas grills, because they light instantly, have a controlled flame, heat faster than charcoal, and release less carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and soot, meaning its more environmentally friendly and has less mess for you to clean up.

The Propane Council of Texas is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 educational and marketing foundation dedicated to educating the public on all the things propane can do from grilling to energy efficient appliances inside and outside the home.

If you live in the Lone Star State, be sure to enter our contest by June 13, 2019, one lucky winner from Texas will be chosen at random for a brand-new gas grill.

To read the official rules and enter our Father's Day Grill Giveaway, please visit our Propane Can Do That Texas Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PropaneCanDoThatTexas/. Comment with your favorite foods to grill on our pinned post on the Propane Can Do That Facebook page to enter.

Winner will be announced the Propane Can Do That Texas Facebook page on June 14, 2019.

