Propane Council of Texas Highlights Green School Buses on Earth Day

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Council of Texas reports that the Lone Star State continues to lead the nation in propane school bus adoption, surpassing California. Thousands of low emission propane-powered school buses transport tens of thousands of kids to school in Texas each day.

Propane's low carbon intensity is why it is an approved clean alternative fuel under the U.S. Clean Air Act. Not only that, but propane school buses reduce particulate matter, deemed a carcinogen by the World Health Organization, to virtually zero in tailpipe emissions.

Cleaner air for our kids Low emission propane school bus

Ultra-low NOx propane school buses are 90% cleaner than Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Standards, and in a real-world test conducted by West Virginia University, propane school buses produced 96 % fewer NOx emissions than clean diesel buses. NOx emissions cause smog, ozone depletion and are said to trigger asthma and other respiratory problems.

Also, propane is not mined like battery materials but is primarily produced from natural gas as a by-product of methane purification, where Texas leads the nation in production.

Because it vaporizes when exposed to air, it has negligible effects on the ozone and does not harm soil, drinking water, or marine ecosystems.

Propane not only offers environmental advantages but economic benefits as well compared to other green alternatives like electric. A propane school bus costs one-third of an electric school bus, and propane refueling infrastructure is also more cost-effective for school districts when compared to electric charging stations for buses.

On Earth Day and every day, propane offers a green option for the community, schools, and our children here in Texas.

