Propane Council of Texas Shares Propane Cold Weather Safety Tips

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When temperatures drop like they have this week in the Lone Star State, propane is a go-to fuel for many Texans, from central heating to backup generators.

For propane users, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) would like to share some tips during this cold weather to help keep you safe and warm.

First off, keep the path to your propane tank clear, and ensure you have an adequate propane supply. Monitor your propane tank gauge and avoid running out of gas. Contact your propane provider to provide a refill if your tank reaches below 30%. Please note winter weather and road conditions may affect propane delivery times.



If your propane tank runs out of gas, many states, like Texas , require the propane system to be checked for leaks before turning on the gas. Contact your propane provider or a qualified professional to perform a leak check and turn on the gas if you have any type of interruption of propane service.



Consumers choose propane cook stoves for their instant on and off, more precise temperature control, and even heat, but please note a gas oven or range-top burners should never be used for space heating. The same goes for your grill. Keep your grills outdoors, and never use them for space heating or indoors.



Propane fire pits and portable propane patio heaters can offer warmth at the touch of a button but are designed for outdoor use only. No matter how cold it gets, they should never be used indoors or in enclosed spaces.



Propane generators can provide critical power during winter storms, but never use a generator indoors or enclosed spaces (including homes, garages, and crawl spaces). Only use generators outside, at least twenty feet away from your home, windows, and doorways.



Lastly, ensure smoke alarms, propane gas detectors, and carbon monoxide alarms are on every level of your home, installed according to the manufacturer's directions, and are in working order.

For more propane safety, please visit https://www.propanecounciloftexas.org/propane-safety.

