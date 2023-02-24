Propane Council of Texas Touts Propane Standby Generators: A Reliable & Cost-Effective Backup Power Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power outages can come at any time and last for minutes, hours, or even days. Propane standby generators, also known as whole home generators, are an optimal solution for those looking for a reliable and affordable backup power solution. From security to longer shelf life, propane whole home generators offer a variety of benefits that make them ideal as a power source for homeowners to increase their resiliency when storms knock out power.

Propane standby generators are also incredibly dependable and designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. They can run for long periods, making them ideal for emergencies where you need a reliable power source.

Permanently installed and supplied by an above or below-ground propane tank, propane standby generators can start automatically when the power goes out and provide supplemental power within 10 seconds after an electrical outage.

Whether your home is propane or an all-electric home, a propane generator can be added. There are propane standby generators to fit any size home.

Propane generators produce less NOx and particulate matter than diesel generators, are cleaner burning and require less maintenance. Additionally, propane has a longer shelf life, fuel does not degrade over time, and it costs less to operate.

Give your household greater ease, safety, savings, and security with a propane standby generator.

Learn more about what propane generators can do at https://www.propanecounciloftexas.org/propanegenerators.

