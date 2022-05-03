Propel® Fitness Water and Mindy Kaling Celebrate JOWO - the Joy of Working Out - With Summer Fitness Tour and Social Campaign to Bring People Together in the Name of Fitness

Fitness Tour: A multi-city fitness tour will kick off on National Fitness Day ( May 7 ) in Los Angeles , with additional stops in Baltimore , Houston and Detroit . Exercisers are invited to tap into their JOWO and take free workout classes led by local trainers, hand-selected for how they personally embody the spirit of inclusivity and community that makes working out joyous.

"If there's one thing I've learned about working out, it's that I always feel happy and joyful after I do it. I love that Propel Fitness Water is giving us that extra boost, by bringing people from all over the country together this summer to work out in a positive and inclusive way. We want everyone to get their JOWO back!" said Mindy Kaling, the face of the campaign.

Propel Fitness Tour

Propel's fitness tour will run from May through August, connecting trainers and exercisers through the joy of movement. Each tour stop will feature free outdoor workout classes led by well-loved local trainers that are open to all fitness levels. There will also be the opportunity to sample Propel Fitness Water products, take home branded swag, and capture photo-worthy fitness moments. Each of the four cities will host a fitness pop-up every weekend for an entire month:

Los Angeles (5/7-5/29 @ Grand Park), featuring personal trainer and former Hollywood stuntman Xavier Quimbo

"Many of us are seeking opportunities to reconnect and workout surrounded by a community again and Propel Fitness Water is creating spaces for exercisers to do just that," said Anuj Bhasin, VP of Protein and Fitness Brands at PepsiCo. "You don't have to be a professional athlete to enjoy sweating it out, and with our incredible partners, from well-loved star Mindy Kaling to the amazing and diverse group of local trainers leading our tour stops, Propel wants to create a movement to spread the joy of working out to everyone this summer."

#ShowYourJOWO TikTok Challenge

In addition to the tour, exercisers everywhere can enter the TikTok challenge starting on Tuesday, May 3 for a chance to win one of ten $10,000 cash prizes, just by sharing how they find their own "Joy Of Working Out," using hashtags #ShowYourJOWO #Contest. The challenge will be kicked off by well-known talent, including actress Sofia Wylie, cheer athlete Jada Wooten and dancer Jeff Tingz. Learn more at PropelYourJOWO.com.

The Propel fitness tour will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing campaign with each element aiming to remind and inspire exercisers to reach for Propel Fitness Water as a source for hydration and motivation throughout their fitness journeys. The mix of national and localized components include national television commercials, a digital hub housing curated content like tour stop event calendars, fitness editorials and virtual classes, social media amplification through paid social and local influencers, retail POS, and localized billboards and interactive OOH.

With Gatorade electrolytes, Propel Fitness Water is the only water with enough electrolytes to replace what is lost in sweat.* The fitness water products range from ready-to-drink bottles and powder varieties -- including Immune Support with Vitamin C and Zinc to help support a healthy immune system -- to the new 1 Liter bottle that makes staying hydrated on the go an easy task, ensuring there's something to fit all exercisers' hydration needs.

*Among national enhanced water brands.

About Propel Fitness Water

Propel Fitness Water is on a mission to empower exercisers in body and mind. Created by the makers of Gatorade, Propel is the only zero calorie, zero sugar fitness water among national enhanced water brands with enough electrolytes to replace what is lost in sweat. At Propel, we believe that fitness is not a destination, but a way of life. It's the path to unlocking exercisers' strength, well-being and empowerment – and it's also fun! For more information, please visit PropelWater.com or follow @propelwater.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America