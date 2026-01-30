Propel People Recognized On Constructech's Top Products 2026 Awards

Propel People recognized for its impact in construction workforce technology

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel People , an AI-powered recruiting platform purpose-built for the construction industry, has been named a Constructech Top Product of 2026. This recognition highlights Propel People's mission to modernize recruitment for small and mid-sized contractors, making it easier to build strong teams and address the skilled labor shortage.

The Constructech Top Product Awards honor the most innovative technology products, systems, and software shaping residential, commercial, and industrial construction, as well as critical infrastructure projects. Evaluated by an expert panel, Propel People was awarded for its real-world impact and contributions to advancing construction workforce technology.

"We're honored to be recognized as a ConstructTech Top Product," said Dexter Bachelder, CEO of Propel People. "Hiring in construction is fundamentally broken and it is costing the industry more than $10 billion annually. Nearly 90 percent of contractors struggle to hire, leading to project delays, rising costs, and lost momentum. Propel People is rebuilding recruiting from the ground up using AI and mobile technologies to help contractors find qualified trade talent faster and with far less effort."

Propel People continues to demonstrate its impact on the construction industry as more than a hiring platform but a growing ecosystem. By partnering with trade associations, apprenticeship programs, and industry leaders, the platform helps contractors build better teams to meet the demands of today's top construction projects.

The original article and full list of award winners can be viewed here.

ABOUT PROPEL PEOPLE:

Propel People is an innovative recruiting platform designed exclusively for the construction industry. By automating and optimizing the most tedious aspects of hiring, Propel People empowers HR teams to focus on what matters most—building strong teams and driving results. Equipped with cutting-edge AI-powered features, the platform streamlines resume screening, simplifies candidate communication, and overcomes challenges like unqualified applications, high demand for skilled workers, language barriers and more.

