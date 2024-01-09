Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite Recognized Among Top 100 Game Changers for 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Leading Franchise Brands Named to Prestigious Ranking Amid Continued Positive Growth Trajectory Across Propelled Brands' World-Class Roster

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, announced today that two of its prominent brands, FASTSIGNS® and MY SALON Suite , were included in this year's Franchise Dictionary Magazine list of the top 100 Game Changers in the franchising space. This recognition highlights franchises that fill a niche, help the communities they are a part of and provide opportunities for aspiring business owners. The ranking comes amid a strong year of development across the Propelled Brands roster.

"FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite continuously raised the bar throughout 2023 with both astonishing growth and continued innovations," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "This accolade underscores our brands' collective commitment to creating opportunities and fostering success across their networks. As the brands continue to grow, I look forward to seeing how FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite will further their impacts in 2024."

FASTSIGNS is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America. The brand has now reached more than 775 centers in the network, offering a variety of franchising options including co-brands and conversions. With more than 14 new franchise agreements awarded to-date in 2023 alone, FASTSIGNS is sustaining its rapid growth momentum.

MY SALON Suite was created for entrepreneurs interested in diversifying their portfolios, with a semi-absentee model that allows individuals to own a franchise without needing to manage employees or oversee every operation. The brand has experienced rapid growth this year, expanding from 250 locations at the start of 2023 to over 330 locations serving more than 8,500 Members. This impressive development comes amid a new strategy to expand the brand's conversion program through acquisitions of independent salons.

"2023 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe. "We are thrilled to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

Propelled Brands has experienced dramatic growth since its inception in 2021, now with a collective network across its three established brands of more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Each brand is recession-resistant and offers extensive financing options, including discounts for Veterans. FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite are all seeking qualified franchisees to be owner-operators to help the brands continue their aggressive growth trajectories.

The full list of the top 100 "Game Changers" can be found in the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine.

For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/ , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance, and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, or MY SALON Suite, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

