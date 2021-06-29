Propelled Brands Acquires Suite Management Franchising, LLC

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS International. Inc., which is the franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, and NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand, today announced its acquisition of Suite Management Franchising, LLC. Suite Management Franchising, LLC ("SMF" or the "Company") is the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®, two rapidly-growing salon suite franchisors.

"We are excited to welcome Suite Management Franchising, a proven franchise organization in the salon suite industry, into our family," said Catherine Monson, President and CEO of Propelled Brands and Chair of the International Franchising Association. "SMF and its focus on helping entrepreneurs achieve their goals of small business ownership fits perfectly with the Propelled Brands mission. We look forward to cultivating the rapid growth and continued development that will benefit MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza members, franchisees, and team members."

SMF was founded in 2010 and is a part of the large and growing salon suite industry with 201 locations in 34 states and 2 countries. SMF is well-positioned for continued, sustainable growth as market demands change and salon professionals and customers seek out private, dedicated salon space.

"We look forward to growing this business with existing franchisees and introducing the MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza brands to a new group of potential franchisees and customers," added Monson. "Our goal is to add value to the business as well as to expand and grow the MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza brands."

"As part of our ongoing strategy to provide outstanding support and growth opportunities to our franchisees, we are thrilled to be joining the Propelled Brands family," SMF Co-Founder and President, Ken McAllister, said in a statement. "We look forward to leveraging Propelled Brands' franchise expertise to accelerate growth and dramatically expand our footprint across the country. Their excellence in franchise development, store openings, and back-end services through legal, finance, accounting, and HR will help us further improve unit level economics and franchisee profitability."

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® and NerdsToGo®. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com.

Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Ken and Alanna McAllister opened the first MY SALON Suite in Metairie, Louisiana in 2010. By 2012, they had three locations in Louisiana and Florida, and since then, the franchise has expanded across North America. With beauty franchise industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, they help franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly-qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/franchise

For information about FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

