Propelled Brands Announces Jason White as Chief Financial Officer, Russell Kruse as General Counsel

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, is welcoming new Chief Financial Officer Jason White and General Counsel Russell Kruse to its growing leadership team.

Jason White has an extensive financial background having served most recently as the Chief Operations Officer of the Americas Region for Pentax Medical, a medical device subsidiary of HOYA. Prior to Pentax, Jason spent 14 years with HOYA Vision Care, where he began his career as the Corporate Controller helping to establish a solid accounting foundation then moved into finance and administration working with IT partners to build scalable systems. During the last six years, he has served as the CFO of the Americas Region for HOYA Vision Care where he developed a successful mergers and acquisitions strategy for the company.

Russell Kruse has an extensive legal and franchising background both on the law firm side and as Chief Legal Officer for multi-brand franchisor Premium Service Brands. He has successfully managed and supported fast-paced and large volume mergers and acquisitions transactions, employment and risk management as well as franchise development and regulatory compliance.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Jason White and Russell Kruse to our growing leadership team as we position our company for incredible growth," said Catherine Monson, CEO at Propelled Brands. "Our continued growth has established more opportunities to expand our team, and we look forward to all that these two important leaders will accomplish in their new roles."

Propelled Brands was formed with FASTSIGNS International, Inc. as its first brand. The franchisor later acquired the technology brand NerdsToGo® and the salon suite franchisor Suite Management Franchising, LLC®, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza.

