Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite Ranked on 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 List Amid Stellar Growth

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS® , SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite , has two brands ranked on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 list amid rapid franchise development and growth of each brand. FASTSIGNS ranks #104, and MY SALON Suite ranks #330.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales based on the previous year's performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort, resulting in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"Having two of our brands recognized on this prestigious list is a testament to the strength of our portfolio and underscores the significant development of FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite over the last year," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands. "FASTSIGNS' and MY SALON Suite's dedicated teams and franchisees consistently provide world-class services and products to their communities, and this accolade is a reflection of their commitment to excellence. As our brands continue to reach new heights, the recognition fuels our unwavering dedication to growth, innovation and exceptional customer experiences."

FASTSIGNS is the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation. With over 765 locations globally, the brand has continued its trajectory of growth with 20 lease signings last year and is on pace to surpass that record again in 2023. The recognition joins a growing list of accolades for the brand, including placements on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list and multiple recognitions from Franchise Business Review earlier this year. Ranking #104 on this year's list, the brand rose an impressive 29 spots compared to its 2022 ranking.

Growing salon suite franchise MY SALON Suite rose 48 spots on the list from its previous rank of #378 on the 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 list. The brand has experienced rapid growth this year, expanding from 250 locations at the start of 2023 to over 330 locations and more than 8,500 Members. This impressive growth comes amid a new strategy to expand the brand's conversion program and acquire independent salons as it further develops its footprint across the United States.

Across its portfolio, Propelled Brands operates over 1,100 locations across eight countries. For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, including FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite, visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/ , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

To view the full Franchise Times Top 400 ranking, visit https://www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2023 .

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance, and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, or MY SALON Suite, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE Propelled Brands