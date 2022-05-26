Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, and MY SALON Suite Ranked On FRAN-TASTIC 500 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS® , NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, has all brands ranked on FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500 2022 list.

"We are proud to have all three of our brands recognized as top franchises of 2022," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands. "The recognition is proof of our business model's efficacy in providing business ownership opportunities and the quality of support provided to our franchisees to help in their success. We look forward to our continued growth in the years to come."

The FRAN-TASTIC 500 recognizes 500 of the franchising industry's leading brands that open the doors to business ownership through franchising. Brands are chosen based on criteria including brand identity, turnkey model, superb training, and scalability.

"Franchising helps people change their lives and take control of their future," said Alesia Visconti, CEO and President of FranServe Inc. "A brand that makes our annual "FRAN-TASTIC 500" list shows that it values a fun and rewarding lifestyle and emphasizes people fulfilling their dreams of business ownership through franchising."

Additional information on the FRAN-TASTIC 500 full list of brands can be found at https://franserve.com/frantastic500/

For more information about Propelled Brands, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives.

