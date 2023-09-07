Propelled Brands on Pace for Record-Breaking Year with Network-Wide Growth in First Half of 2023

Rapid growth across the umbrella company's roster of leading franchise brands sets the stage for a strong 2023 as search continues for more qualified franchise candidates

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS® , SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite , announced today that it ended the first half of 2023 with more than 40 new deals signed across its combined network, encompassing more than double the amount of deals signed in 2022 for NerdsToGo and putting both FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite on track to respectively surpass their 2022 total deals signed.

"Propelled Brands kicked off 2023 following our most successful year to date, and now just halfway into the year, we're on track to break records once again," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Our tremendous growth this year underscores the strength of our portfolio of brands. With proven concepts and options for a variety of business models from semi-absentee ownership to conversions, I look forward to seeing how FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo and MY SALON Suite continue to grow throughout the rest of the year."

Highlights of the first two quarters of 2023 include the following from across the three brands:

42 new franchisee signings, including 25 for MY SALON Suite alone and FASTSIGNS on track for 20+ signings;

36 new store openings;

Continued growth for NerdsToGo with a B2B focus and recurring revenue model;

Continued growth for My Salon Suite for both corporate and franchise locations;

for both corporate and franchise locations; Awards and recognition received including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Best-In-Category, Top Franchises for Women and Top Recession-Proof Franchises lists.

Last year, FASTSIGNS experienced its most successful year to date , surpassing the $700 million in network sales for the first time in company history and awarded 20 franchises to expand into markets across the country. MY SALON Suite, known for its semi-absentee model with no on-site employees ideal for portfolio diversification from industries such as food or real estate, opened 42 franchise locations in 2022 to reach a milestone of over 250 locations . NerdsToGo continued to establish itself as a leader in its industry with expansion to multiple new markets in 2022 including Greenbook, NJ; Everett, WA; Lafayette, LA and its soon to open first location in Chicago, IL.

Building on its growing momentum, Propelled Brands has its sights set on awarding at least 20 more franchise agreements across its roster by the end of this year.

Across its portfolio, Propelled Brands operates more than 1,055 locations across eight countries. Each brand is seeking qualified franchisees as they continue their aggressive growth trajectories. For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/ , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance, and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, or MY SALON Suite, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE Propelled Brands