Propelled Brands Receive Recognition During the Franchise Development and Leadership Conference

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza; and FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, each received recognition from Franchise Update Media during the annual Franchise Development and Leadership Conference last month.

At the STAR Awards presentation, out of the 100 brands considered for these awards, Propelled Brands earned second place for Best Performance, and FASTSIGNS was recognized as the runner-up for the Franchise Satisfaction Award.

The annual STAR Awards recognize the country's top franchise sales teams. Winners are evaluated on their franchisee recruitment, online inquiry follow-up, telephone mystery shopping, social media performance, recruitment websites, and franchisee satisfaction. In addition, an expert research team evaluates franchise development team responses to determine which brands are the best performers and where improvements are needed.

"We are honored to have received such high regard from Franchise Update Media for the annual STAR Awards," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "This is only possible thanks to everyone, from our franchisees to our executive team, working tirelessly to support each other as well as our Franchise Development team presenting the right candidates in our portfolio to the appropriate award opportunities. This success will only push us harder to continue attracting the best franchise candidates to our brands and delivering quality services to our franchisees and clients."

Propelled Brands is currently seeking qualified franchisees to be owner-operators to help their brands continue to grow. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in any field relating to one of the Propelled franchises but should have a strong desire to develop a successful business in their local community. Propelled Brands offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which contains a 50% reduction on the franchise fee.

For more information about Propelled Brands franchising opportunities, visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/ , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, the corporate umbrella that includes FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE® in Australia, NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020, and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

