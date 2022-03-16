PROPELLED BRANDS TO ATTEND THE FRANCHISE EXPO WEST IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA

FASTSIGNS franchisee Emily Staples and Jeff Lewis, Propelled Brands' assistant vice president of franchise support to host a panel and class

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, will be attending Franchise Expo West (Booth #309) in Phoenix, AZ, taking place March 18-19. FASTSIGNS® franchisee from the Phoenix area, Emily Staples, will participate in a panel discussion on the challenges and rewards of being a franchisee, and Propelled Brands' Assistant Vice President of Franchise Support, Jeff Lewis, will teach a breakaway session.

"We are thrilled for this chance to network and represent all three of our brands at this great event," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer of Propelled Brands. "Propelled Brands is set to show everyone about our three franchise opportunities and how we support our franchisees. Additionally, having such strong members of our network speak at this event is exciting. The panel and class held by our very own Emily Staples and Jeff Lewis will provide valuable information and offer those who attend the chance to improve both themselves and their business."

Franchise Expo West is a chance to meet face-to-face with the 'best of the best' franchise brands as attendees sample, explore and speak with industry-leading brands that are interested in growing in the western United States. Visitors looking to invest in a franchise or create a franchise from their existing business will find seminars and workshops to meet their needs, providing a great opportunity to gather information and learn all they need to know about franchising in one convenient, information-packed event.

"I am excited for this chance to speak on a panel about the challenges and rewards of being a franchisee," said Emily Staples, franchisee at FASTSIGNS® of Gilbert, Arizona. "The goal is to educate individuals on what all goes into determining the business they want to go into and what is required. There were a lot of things I didn't know before opening a business that I wish someone would have told me."

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella under which service industry franchise brands operate and grow, building a network with extremely high franchisee satisfaction, yearly improvements in franchisee profitability, and strong financial benchmarks and net promoter scores. Propelled Brands brings the same strategy, culture, and discipline to every company they partner with while also enriching the lives of their franchisees. They advance the strategic path for each brand and offer a clear vision and supportive business model to put franchise owners on a path to success.

"My class is 100% focused on helping franchisees improve their profitability and how to do so. We'll cover best practices, financial reviews, profit leaders, education and more," said Jeff Lewis, assistant vice president of franchise support for Propelled Brands. "Improving profitability is the #1 key strategic objective for FASTSIGNS® and Propelled Brands, and it helps us with franchisee satisfaction and enhancing the value of the FASTSIGNS® brand."

For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

