Prophecy Announces Prophecy University - Enables More Data Users to Transform Data on Databricks and Spark

Inaugural course addresses the growing data engineering skills gap through agile, self-paced training

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophecy - provider of the low-code data transformation platform - today announced the immediate availability of Prophecy University, a new online learning center designed to help data engineers and businesses become more productive with data. With a low-code, visual interface, Prophecy has long been committed to democratizing data engineering by enabling all data users to transform data on their own. Prophecy University's courseware enables data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists to take part in driving data transformation across the enterprise and addresses the growing data engineering skills gap head-on.

The first available course is designed to empower data engineers working with Databricks and Spark to scale up quickly while educating all data users on how to transform raw data into data that is fit for AI and analytics. Developed by Prophecy's data engineering experts, the course takes a unique, agile approach to quickly deliver product training to a wide audience. To learn more about the effort read the blog here.

Available on Udemy, a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform, the new offering teaches data teams and analysts how to build a cloud data architecture on a data lakehouse and successfully embark on their Spark, Databricks, and Prophecy journey. Leveraging this modern, self-service training platform, Prophecy ensures the program is open to everyone and suitable for all levels of data engineers.

"Large enterprises need to scale their data engineering capacity and expand data pipeline creation to include non-coding data users. To be successful, these resources need easy to use, hands-on training that includes real-world use cases," said Maciej Szpakowski, Co-Founder, CTO, and Head of Product at Prophecy. "As the premier provider of low-code data transformation solutions, our mission has always been to empower all data users to be more productive by combining the usability of a low-code, visual interface with the power of open-source code. Our first module in Prophecy University assists users that are leveraging Databricks and Spark to become productive quickly and effectively on a platform that everyone can access and enjoy using."

Developed by industry experts with extensive experience from companies like Instagram, Splunk, Salesforce, and Confluent, the course requires no prior programming experience as students utilize a low-code UI to build a real-world data implementation. This industry-leading training is highly interactive and supports step-by-step instruction in a hands-on environment, allowing students to go at their own pace and gain valuable data skills.

Enterprises today need to arm as many data professionals as possible with the ability to build data products themselves, which is why Prophecy is offering these courses free to its customers. In the first course titled Prophecy for Data Engineering: Low-code Data Transformation, students will:

Understand Apache Spark - the data lakehouse paradigm

Implement and deploy a data lakehouse architecture using Prophecy running on Databricks

Deploy pipelines to production and CI/CD

Use low-code data transformation to speed pipeline development

To learn more about Prophecy or to sign up for the course, visit https://www.prophecy.io/prophecy-university

About Prophecy

Prophecy is the low-code data transformation platform, unifying the usability of a low-code, no-code interface with the power of open source code. All data users become 10x more productive building data pipelines like seasoned data engineers. Prophecy is trusted by enterprises including multiple companies in the Fortune 50 where hundreds of engineers run thousands of ETL workloads every day. Prophecy is backed by Databricks and top VCs including Insight Partners and SignalFire. Learn how Prophecy can help your data engineering in the cloud at www.prophecy.io on LinkedIn.

