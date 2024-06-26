PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Launches a Creator Content Series in Partnership with Shira Lazar's What's Trending at VidCon 2024

Series to explore the passion, process, and challenges fueling creator creativity and innovation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Cloud's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet, the first integrated suite of AI-driven tools built for communicators that span earned media, influencer engagement and brand monitoring offerings, has forged a partnership with What's Trending, the Emmy-nominated digital media brand, to produce creator-focused content including a 'Creator Spotlight' series. The new partnership begins with content coming out of VidCon 2024 which will facilitate one-on-one conversations with top creators and equip brands with innovative influencer marketing strategies.

PRophet launches a creator content series in partnership with Shira Lazar’s What’s Trending at VidCon 2024

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as influencer marketing emerges as a top priority for brands, with 92% of brands increasing their influencer marketing budgets in 2024. Now more than ever, brands must strategically align with creators to boost awareness and generate results. The 'Creator Spotlight' will go behind the scenes with visionary creators like Adam Rose, Gigi Gorgeous, and Golloria George, uncovering their creative processes and the secrets behind resonating with millions of followers.

"Our partners at What's Trending have their pulse on what motivates and inspires content creators to share their stories with audiences and brands," said Jason Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at PRophet. "By spotlighting their creative processes and perspectives, we'll unlock invaluable insights for brands looking to authentically connect with audiences through the influencer marketing revolution."

The series will also examine key topics for marketers such as strategies for driving genuine audience engagement, balancing creativity with business goals, amplifying brand storytelling through partnerships, and predictions on the future creator landscape. The episodes will provide rare insights into the minds of today's dynamic creators while offering valuable lessons for brands aiming to break through the noise.

The episodes will be hosted by What's Trending founder and renowned digital culture expert, Shira Lazar. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Influential Women in Technology, Lazar has spent over two decades at the forefront of internet trends, examining the intersection of online passion, audience connections and brand partnerships.

"What's Trending was one of the first consumer news outlets to editorially cover the creator community over a decade ago, and I'm thrilled to return to our roots with 'Creator Spotlight,'" said Lazar. "The creator economy has transformed how content is produced and consumed. This series will pull back the curtain on iconic and emerging creators, delving into their creative genius and inspirations, giving brands a roadmap to forge deeper connections through authentic creator partnerships."

'Creator Spotlight' episodes will be released monthly starting July 23, 2024 across What's Trending's TikTok, Instagram, X, YouTube and website, and can be found on PRophet website, LinkedIn and YouTube channels.

About PRophet

PRophet is an essential AI-driven CommsTech suite that empowers modern communicators and marketers to work smarter, uncover and engage with new audiences, and drive more impactful PR and marketing communications campaigns. The comprehensive suite combines three powerful solutions: PRophet Earn uses a combination of AI, natural language processing and machine learning to generate, analyze and test "mediable" content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet Influence combines generative AI, data analytics, and monitoring technology to create personalized influencer marketing programs, while PRophet Monitor delivers customized media monitoring across a wide range of channels, alerting teams to emerging trends, brand mentions, and opportunities for real-time response. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur, Aaron Kwittken. It is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About What's Trending

Founded in 2011, What's Trending is an Emmy nominated media company that produces live and original programming that is distributed to over 5 million viewers across platforms including mobile, social, and OTT networks as well as OOH distribution through GSTV, Screenvision, ReachTV and Trooh, reaching over 800 million unique viewers. The company's daily content covers the latest news related to pop-culture, entertainment and digital lifestyles, aligning with global brands and innovative companies.

