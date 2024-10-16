PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Releases New InfluencerMarketing.ai Products that Enhance Brand Safety and Performance Measurement

New AI-Powered Solutions Aim to Protect Brands and Predict an Influencer's Commercial Impact

NEW YORK and ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet , an award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered Comms Tech tools, today announced at the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) ICON 2024 annual conference the launch of two new products on InfluencerMarketing.ai (IMAI), the leading AI platform for performance-driven influencer marketing.

The Performance Score product goes beyond traditional metrics to provide a holistic assessment of an influencer's ability to convert conversation into sales impact and engage audiences effectively. The Brand Safety product leverages advanced AI to analyze historical and real-time content, enabling brands to comprehensively and proactively identify and mitigate potential reputational risks.

Key Features of Brand Safety:

AI-Driven Content Analysis: Advanced machine learning algorithms analyze images, videos, and text to ensure compliance with brand safety standards, detecting inappropriate content and potential copyright infringements before content goes live.

Key Features of Performance Score:

In-Depth Analysis: The Performance Score evaluates influencers on their comprehensive business impact, focusing on conversion and sales potential, audience engagement, and performance against key campaign metrics.

The Performance Score evaluates influencers on their comprehensive business impact, focusing on conversion and sales potential, audience engagement, and performance against key campaign metrics. Actionable Insights: Brands are able to prioritize influencers who drive measurable results, ensuring that marketing efforts focus on individuals who contribute directly to their bottom line.

Brands are able to prioritize influencers who drive measurable results, ensuring that marketing efforts focus on individuals who contribute directly to their bottom line. Proactive Decision-Making: By using AI to analyze past performance and predict potential success, brands can make smarter, data-driven decisions when selecting influencers for campaigns.

"By combining AI-driven insights with human expertise, we're providing brands with tools to navigate the complexities of digital influencer partnerships while safeguarding their reputations, staying true to brand values, and maximizing marketing investments," said Eran Nizri, CEO of PRophet Influence and Founder of InfluencerMarketing.AI. "These new products represent a significant leap forward in the influencer marketing industry at large."

As the influencer marketing landscape becomes increasingly complex, these offerings that go beyond traditional metrics are timely solutions for brands seeking to maximize their marketing efforts while safeguarding their reputations. The Brand Safety and Performance Score products provide a comprehensive approach that combines real-time monitoring, accuracy, and in-depth historical analysis, setting IMAI tools apart in the market.

Both products are seamlessly integrated into IMAI with Performance Score available starting today and Brand Safety becoming available by the end of the year. For more information about InfluencerMarketing.ai's new tools, visit us at Booth 200 from PRSA ICON 2024 or to connect with the team, reach out at [email protected].

About PRophet

Founded in 2020 by PR industry leader Aaron Kwittken, PRophet is an award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered Comms Tech tools purpose-built to empower modern communicators to perform more effectively and efficiently by quickly uncovering and authentically engaging with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023 and 2024, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. The all-in-one platform offers three core solutions: PRophet Earn creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet Influence combines vertical AI, analytics, discovery and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer marketing campaigns. PRophet Monitor delivers real-time, earned and social media monitoring, reporting and analytics to alert teams of emerging trends, threats, brand mentions, and opportunities for real-time response. PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

About InfluencerMarketing.AI

InfluencerMarketing.AI, now part of PRophet, is a leading influencer marketing platform that leverages advanced AI, machine learning, and data-driven insights to help brands drive performance, ensure brand safety, and protect intellectual property. We provide a full suite of tools for brands to scale their influencer campaigns with confidence, aligning their content with the highest standards of integrity and brand safety. With our cutting-edge technology, we continue to set new benchmarks for innovation and trust in the influencer marketing industry. Visit https://influencermarketing.ai/ to learn more.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC empowers marketers to drive business and brand impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers market research, communications, and media for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com .

