PRophet Integrates Influencer Discovery Feature within 'Taylor', its AI-powered Journalist Discovery and Content Creation Product

In 2020, PRophet launched the first AI-powered SaaS platform of its kind to help PR and communications leaders predict interest in their stories among high-authority journalists. Now, leveraging that same technology, PRophet has integrated with its influencermarketing.ai platform to identify and target social media influencers and journalists in one seamless process.

This development marks a pivotal step in PRophet's evolution, blending earned media and influencer marketing capabilities in response to shifting media consumption habits, particularly among younger demographics. Recent Pew Research Center data revealed that one in five Americans now regularly get their news from social media influencers. PRophet's improved functionality allows for streamlined engagement with these influential voices alongside traditional media outlets.

"Today we are introducing the first of many integrations that bridge the gap between earned media and influencer marketing," said Aaron Kwittken, CEO and Founder of the PRophet suite. "By unifying these two critical disciplines through AI tools, PRophet is empowering savvy communications professionals to craft comprehensive comms strategies that reach audiences across all channels."

The new integration enables brands and agencies to identify relevant influencers and content creators for news stories and announcements across platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and podcasts. Users can review the influencers' audience quality score, engagement rate, follower credibility, and advanced insights such as popular hashtags or direct mentions.

Over the past 18 months, PRophet expanded from a single point solution to a comprehensive suite of tools following two key acquisitions late last year, LEADERS and UNICEPTA, greatly expanding its capabilities and global footprint and boasting a staff of nearly 600 across four continents and nine cities.

About PRophet

PRophet is a comms tech suite of AI-powered SaaS tools and services designed to empower modern communicators. Purpose-built for PR and marketing professionals, PRophet harnesses predictive, cognitive and generative AI to help users discover, target and engage with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. The media relations solution creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict journalist interest and sentiment. The influencer marketing solution, influencermarketing.ai, combines influencer discovery, analytics, brand safety and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer campaigns with precision. The suite also features, UNICEPTA, the largest provider of global media, market intelligence and social listening tools, delivering unmatched insights and analysis to communicators worldwide. PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023 and 2024, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. PRophet is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington DC, London, Cologne, Berlin, Zurich, São Paulo and Shanghai and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

