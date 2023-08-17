PRophet Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards For "Best Media Outreach Platform"

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

17 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

Stagwell (STGW) Platform Honored at Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizing Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, today announced that it is the recipient of the "Best Media Outreach Platform" award in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Continue Reading
MarTech Breakthrough Award
MarTech Breakthrough Award

 PRophet is a generative and predictive AI SaaS platform serving the PR community. It analyzes a reporters' past coverage to predict future level of interest in a specific pitch topic or angle.

Earlier this year, PRophet released the industry's first generative AI (GAI) writing tool, Taylor, fully integrated into the PRophet platform. Built on top of OpenAI, Taylor enables brands and agencies to create compelling content and provides insights into which types of content are most effective. Once users provide a small prompt or press release content, Taylor can produce personalized pitches, social posts and executive biographies in seconds. Taylor can also rewrite releases or pieces a multitude of times over. This can be used for blog posts, articles, social media content and more.

Taylor also offers the choice of tone for generated content, and once PRophet's predictive AI analyzes the text and compiles a list of reporters for outreach, Taylor then personalizes pitches for any reporter users select.

Additionally, "Powered by PRophet" is the first industry platform that offers a white labeling option for agency clients. Customers can customize the PRophet platform to their specifications and go to market.

"PRophet was created by what we saw as a lack of data-driven earned media 'intelligence' tools available to PR professionals. By using AI we can bring science to the art of communications and make PR people more performance oriented," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet. "Communications engineers© are the next era of modern communicators that embrace technology to be more performative, predictive and productive. Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for this honor. We won't rest on our laurels, we keep innovating and improving the user experience while also expanding our data lakes and models."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"With technology that has lagged for decades, the PR industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. PRophet eliminates guesswork, using a dataset and technology to guide PR pros toward achieving coverage of an announcement and in developing a positive, lasting relationship with the journalist by delivering more relevant content," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The powerful capabilities of PRophet's predictive and generative AI capabilities make it our choice for 'Best Media Outreach Platform.' Leveraging natural language processing and machine learning, brands, agencies, and freelancers can more effectively target and successfully pitch to journalists around."

About PRophet
PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

CONTACT: 
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Stagwell (STGW) and its Agencies Vie for SXSW 2024 Sessions on Augmented Reality, Sport, Sustainability and More in Panel Picker

ASSEMBLY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, LAUNCHES RETAIL MEDIA DIVISION IN EUROPE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.