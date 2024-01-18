Proposed Electric School Bus Pilot Program Aimed to Help Maryland Achieve Climate Goals and Help Public Schools Meet Transportation Needs

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

18 Jan, 2024, 10:07 ET

Read Potomac Edison's proposal in full on the Public Service Commission's website.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Potomac Edison has submitted a five-year Electric School Bus Pilot Program proposal to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) intended to help the state reach its climate goals. The pilot supports Maryland's Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, which requires any new school buses contracted or purchased by public school systems in the state to be zero emissions.

Don McGettigan, acting President of FirstEnergy's Maryland Operations: "We believe the data collected during the pilot will allow us to better understand how we can help meet our school districts' evolving transportation and electrification needs and ultimately help the districts save money in the long run. Our pilot program is also intended to help the state meet climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which will create cleaner air and improve overall health in local communities we serve."

To aid in the electric school bus (ESB) transition across Potomac Edison's Maryland service territory, the company will provide:

  • Financial incentives for school districts to acquire and deploy ESBs.
  • Reimbursements for EV charging infrastructure and IT-related costs associated with the transition to ESBs.
  • Assessments of grid capacity and other technical and administrative support.
  • Connection to the Potomac Edison electric grid including coverage of all related costs.

The public school districts that opt to participate in the pilot program, will receive funding that reduces the cost difference between an electric school bus and an equivalent diesel-fueled bus. The electric buses will also be equipped with lap and shoulder belts for students to comply with a new state safety law.

"Approval of the initiative by the PSC also will enable us to explore opportunities to use the stored energy in electric school bus batteries to address electricity needs during grid emergencies, potentially yielding positive outcomes for all our customers in the future," said McGettigan.

The pilot follows the PSC's consent to extend Potomac Edison's electric vehicle program EV Driven, originally approved in 2019, to help make EV ownership and charging easier and more accessible throughout Maryland. Learn more about Potomac Edison's EV Driven program at evdrivenpe.com

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on X, formerly known as Twitter, @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

FirstEnergy Power Restoration Efforts Progress Through Continued Winter Storm

FirstEnergy Power Restoration Efforts Progress Through Continued Winter Storm

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities are restoring power to customers affected by severe winds, rain and heavy, wet snow that began impacting its...
Power Restored to Most FirstEnergy Customers Following Winter Storm

Power Restored to Most FirstEnergy Customers Following Winter Storm

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has restored power to 97% of the 373,000 customers who lost power following a significant storm that impacted its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.