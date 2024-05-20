PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Joins Esteemed Panel to Discuss Critical Affordable Housing Challenges in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will join an esteemed panel of speakers in a live webcast. The webcast, The Affordable Housing Crisis: Meeting Today's Most Critical Housing Challenges, is airing May 22, 2024 on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across all major streaming channels worldwide.

Kerry W. Kirby is a global entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist.

The Affordable Housing Crisis: Meeting Today's Most Critical Housing Challenges delves into how the shortage of affordable housing is displacing the workforce and putting a strain on the wider economic system. The segment also explores how factors such as zoning regulations, limited land availability, and high construction costs are preventing critical housing from being constructed.

"Local government is the gatekeeper to zoning, permitting, and public service access. We far too often see local leaders pushing back against proposed affordable housing developments. Blocking projects from happening through various tactics is contributing to a growing housing crisis. These adverse actions are not only impacting families, but also businesses that rely on workforce stability," Kirby explained.

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 170 webcasts together, reaching millions of listeners across numerous streaming channels around the world, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Apple Podcast. With over 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which have earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Kirby and Oriente are also welcoming special guest, Flynann Janisse, Executive Director of Rainbow Housing Assistance and an expert in affordable housing. Together, they will discuss the state of the market, financing options, the advantages of providing service enriched housing, and their collective outlook on the future of housing affordability.

Oriente responded, "Kerry brings a global perspective to the forefront of the market, and I'm thrilled to team up with him and Flynann to illuminate the pressing issue of affordable housing. Just like our other content, we're committed to delivering clear, pertinent insights to empower our audience in navigating the evolving landscape in the multifamily housing industry."

"It's a privilege to collaborate with Kerry and Ernest, they are award-winning podcasting pioneers, whose contributions to this industry are invaluable," Janisse remarked. Together, we're not just initiating this crucial conversation about the present state of affordable housing, but also casting a spotlight on the necessity for a path forward.

The webcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

