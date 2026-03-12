Propy Brings Agentic AI to Institutional Real Estate with Its Third Acquisition: Boss Law in Florida

MIAMI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Third acquisition proves AI-led roll-up thesis as national REITs and high-volume investors join the client base of Propy's agentic closing platform

Propy, the leader in AI-driven real estate transactions, today announced the multimillion acquisition of Boss Law's title division, a premier firm specializing in the complex, high-volume requirements of institutional REITs and professional wholesale investors across Florida. This marks a major milestone in Propy's $100 million national AI-led roll-up strategy, following the successful integration of Delta South Title in Alabama, and the first title company acquired three years ago that has 20x-ed its revenue since.

The deal brings Boss Law's operation, including offices in St. Petersburg and Seminole, under the Propy Title banner. The acquisition also onboards a sophisticated institutional client base, including three of the country's largest residential real estate REITs with over $10B AUM and the country's largest wholesale investor.

"We're excited to expand into the institutional market, where large real estate operators need infrastructure that can support closings at scale," said Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy. "With closing attorney Chris Boss joining us, we're accelerating Propy's adoption among REITs and institutional real estate investors nationwide."

AI has proven to transform the legal space already. Title and escrow services are technically a vertical para-legal industry tied to finance, which makes Propy's AI and fintech converge to a category-winning product. Propy's AI Agent Avery, the first AI escrow officer, and onchain title settlement with automated workflows, enable faster and fraud-resistant closings. Propy's software engineers, in collaboration with escrow officers, aim for a long-term strategy to achieve:

Capacity Expansion: Existing staff to handle 2x the transaction volume by offloading data population, contract opening and calls to AI.

Human-Centric Retention: Propy has maintained 100% team retention at acquired firms, upskilling staff from AI and blockchain skills to high-value client relationship management.

"We reached out to Propy to buy their tools because our clients were demanding blockchain security for title deeds. What we discovered was a company using AI and blockchain to make title and real estate better for everyone, the investors we serve, and our team doing the work. Joining them was an easy call," said Christopher Boss, the owner of Boss Law.

Institutional High-Velocity Market Meets AI Infrastructure

The Boss Law acquisition expands Propy's ability to serve institutional real estate investors by executing high-frequency transactions across multiple markets. REITs and large investment platforms regularly close hundreds of properties monthly, requiring consistent settlement infrastructure and faster transaction throughput. Propy introduces AI, automation and standardized workflows to increase closing capacity and execution speed at scale. Combined with Propy's existing licenses throughout the country, the acquisition creates a scalable framework for institutional investor closings across multiple states.

Florida's $154.6 billion annual residential transaction market includes a rapidly growing wholesale investor segment where large fix-and-flip investors can close anywhere from 50-200+ deals monthly compared to traditional buyers' once-in-a-lifetime purchases. These investors require short closing timelines of 5-14 days compared to the 45-60 day industry standard, and transaction speeds that manual title operations struggle to support at scale.

Boss Law has built a dominant reputation in the Florida institutional and wholesale title space, specializing in fast-turnaround closings for residential REITs and wholesale/fix-and-flip investors.

Title owners interested in speaking with Propy, may contact [email protected]

About Propy

Propy is a tech company with licensed title and escrow operations powered by AI and smart contracts. Propy's platform automates the entire real estate closing process, from offer, to escrow deposits, to deed recording, allowing transactions to occur 24/7 with fewer intermediaries, less paperwork, and higher security. In doing so, Propy is removing inefficiencies with outdated legacy systems and removing cost barriers that prevent access to real estate. For more information, users can visit Propy.com.

