Propy Raises $100 Million to Reimagine Real Estate Transactions With AI

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proceeds will be used to execute AI-led roll-up of title and escrow companies to enhance operational efficiencies in fragmented $25 billion industry.

Propy

Propy , a tech company using AI and blockchain to automate real estate closings, today announced that it has secured a $100 million credit facility from Metropolitan Partners Group ("Metropolitan"), a private investment firm that provides growth and situational capital to small and mid-sized non-sponsored businesses in the U.S. The financing will be used to consolidate title and escrow companies into an AI-powered, end-to-end closing platform.

The announcement reflects a confluence of trends: mounting pressure to address the housing affordability issue, and AI reaching enterprise reliability. Transaction costs can approach 10% of a home's value due to multiple parties involved in the process and manual fragmented workflows. In many cases, associated fees and closing costs exceed the down payment itself, eliminating years of savings for U.S. homebuyers. Propy's technology aims to reduce one of the most overlooked barriers to homeownership: the friction built in every closing. Propy has launched an AI Agent that executes some functions of escrow officers such as checking emails, opening transactions 24/7, checking bank accounts and making calls to lenders and HOAs.

Propy has seen strong inbound M&A interest for its roll-up strategy, completing a second $5 million acquisition and entering an LOI for a third $6 million deal in recent weeks, with roughly $75 million in its active pipeline.

"We're building the infrastructure layer that allows real estate to operate on par with modern financial markets: AI-enabled and more liquid," said Natalia Karayaneva, Founder and CEO of Propy. "Multi-agent orchestration will allow transactions to become so smooth and cheap, that the new generation will be buying homes anytime they change a city. Instead of 4-7 million homes sold every year, we believe we'll witness 20 million homes changing hands."

Accelerating National AI-Led Roll-Up Strategy

Propy plans to acquire firms generating $5 million to $20 million in annual revenue across California, Texas, Tennessee, and other states, retaining local teams while using automation to increase volume and expand margins. Acquired firms are upgraded with automated workflows that cut manual workloads by up to 70%, with blockchain used as supporting infrastructure for auditability and settlement security.

Metropolitan structured the facility around licensed, cash-flowing title businesses, funding operational transformation with built-in downside protection.

"We are pleased to support Propy as it brings much-needed efficiency and transparency to residential real estate transactions," said Paul Lisiak, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Metropolitan. "As a capital provider to growing, asset-backed businesses, we were drawn not only to the underlying durability of title and escrow operations but also to Propy's practical approach to improving the closing process with next-generation AI tools. We look forward to partnering with Natalia and the Propy team as they continue to expand and make real estate transactions simpler, faster, and more cost-effective for consumers across the United States."

Since 2021, Propy has processed more than $5 billion in transactions, with transaction volume roughly doubling year-over-year. The company is aiming to add approximately $100 million in annual revenue through continued consolidation.

Propy's advisory board includes Chris Campbell (former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury), Mike Jones (Science Inc.), Dr. Michael S. Piwowar (former SEC Commissioner), and Michael Casey (Chairman of the Advanced AI Society). The company is backed by highly successful investor Tim Draper and other prominent investors.

About Propy

Propy is a tech company with licensed title and escrow operations powered by AI and smart contracts. Propy's platform automates the entire real estate closing process, from offer to deed recording, allowing transactions to occur 24/7 with fewer intermediaries, less paperwork, and higher security. In doing so, Propy is removing inefficiencies with outdated legacy systems and removing cost barriers that prevent access to real estate. For more information, users can visit Propy.com .

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a New York-based private investment firm. Metropolitan provides non-controlling growth capital to non-sponsored, entrepreneur-led businesses predominantly across the U.S., designed to preserve ownership, honor the management team's vision, and accelerate scale, while delivering value and downside protection to its investors. To learn more, visit www.metpg.com/ .

Contact

PR Director

Karla Vilhelem

Propy

[email protected]

(754) 215-4315

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2872603/Propy.jpg

SOURCE Propy