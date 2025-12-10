ProRx Pharma Expands State-of-the-Art Facilities to Fuel Growing Demand for Personalized and Preventative Medicine

New ISO-Certified Clean Rooms, Robotics, and Automation Strengthen Quality, Safety, and Scalability of Compounded Medications

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today announced a major expansion of its operations with the addition of new clean rooms, automation, and robotic technologies—designed to set a higher bar for compliance, efficiency, and production capacity.

These upgrades come at a pivotal time, as demand for compounded medications used in preventative, functional, and longevity-focused therapies surges across telehealth, concierge medicine, and clinic-based care.

The latest upgrades, part of the next phase of ProRx's facilities' expansion plans that saw the company doubling its existing pharmaceutical and manufacturing facility back in February, include a new hazardous drug ISO-8 processing room and a nonhazardous drug clean room for aseptic processing. Both are equipped with automated machinery to reduce technician involvement, minimize contamination risk, and increase throughput. ProRx is also building two additional aseptic processing clean rooms—one for hazardous drugs and one for nonhazardous drugs—to further expand capacity.

All new facilities meet rigorous ISO-7 certification standards, with Primary Engineering Controls (PECs) certified to ISO-5 for critical aseptic operations. These certifications are revalidated biannually, reinforcing ProRx's commitment to the highest levels of sterility and compliance.

"Humans are the biggest source of contaminants in sterile drug processing," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx. "By introducing automation and robotics technologies, we're not only reducing potential contamination but also building in electronic logging and quality safeguards that align with regulatory best practices. These upgrades represent both an investment in our clients and a vision for the future of safe, scalable, and personalized medicine."

The driving force behind these improvements is clear: the dramatic increase in demand for preventative and functional medicine therapies, including Sermorelin, NAD+, Vitamin B12, MIC+B12 blends, Glutathione, and Testosterone. By combining advanced clean-room technology with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, ProRx bridges the gap between high-volume demand and patient-specific care, providing healthcare partners with consistency, safety, and trust at scale.

With these facility enhancements, ProRx is positioned to:

Expand production capacity to support rapidly growing provider networks

Increase efficiency and reduce errors through automation and robotics

Enhance compliance with validated sterility, electronic logs, and extended Beyond-Use-Date (BUD) testing

Support new service lines and product categories

"As preventative and longevity-focused care accelerates, healthcare providers need a 503B partner who can scale with them," added Lunkwitz. "These upgrades ensure that ProRx will continue to be that trusted partner—delivering reliability, regulatory confidence, and a wide range of high-demand therapies to providers nationwide."

About ProRx Pharma

ProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality compounded sterile and nonsterile preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on preventative health, regulatory excellence, reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to ensure access to the therapies their patients need most. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

SOURCE ProRx Pharma