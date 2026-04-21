ProRx Pharma Continues to Grow Operational Footprint, Triples Production Capacity to Support Demand for Compounded Medications

Facility Expansion, Automation Investments, and Workforce Additions Drive Growth

EXTON, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today announced a period of significant growth, including increased production capacity, a larger facility footprint, and expanded delivery capabilities into two new states, Oklahoma and Virginia, with additional states expected in the coming months.

Over the past several months, ProRx has expanded its physical footprint from approximately 3,400 square feet to approximately 17,000 square feet. The space now includes additional clean rooms and specialized environments for sterile and non-sterile hazardous, and non-hazardous drug production with further buildouts underway.

This expansion has directly supported a significant increase in production output. Monthly production has grown substantially since December, with additional increases expected in the coming months.

"We've tripled production capacity in a relatively short period of time, but that growth is the result of deliberate investment," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx Pharma. "Our focus has been on building the infrastructure required to scale in a controlled way while maintaining quality and consistency across our operations."

To support this growth, ProRx has made targeted investments in automation and quality systems. These include an AI-based visual inspection system designed to evaluate product consistency across large batches, as well as additional aseptic filling equipment to further expand capacity. In addition, the company is adding a sterile hazardous drug clean room to support the production of an expanded Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) portfolio. The company has also invested in voluntary training through the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), including programs focused on visual inspection, aseptic technique, and quality systems, with internal trainers extending that knowledge across the organization.

Workforce growth has followed alongside the operational investments with staffing approximately doubling in recent months. ProRx has added pharmacists, quality-control, and operational roles to support increased production demands, along with several corporate support staff in HR and IT.

Looking forward, ProRx is preparing to expand its product portfolio with new injectable preparations that include Testosterone and Estradiol Cypionate, targeted for release in the coming months.

About ProRx Pharma

ProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering compliant, high-quality compounded preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on regulatory alignment, operational reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to support access to essential therapies. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

SOURCE ProRx Pharma