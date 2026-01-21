ProRx Pharma Redefines Hormone Therapy with Needle-Free Oral Testosterone Option

Liquid Delivery System Helps Telemedicine Providers Deliver Safe, Effective TRT at Scale

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today announced the commercial availability of its oral testosterone, a first-of-its-kind formulation that delivers the therapeutic effect of injectables without the burden of needles.

Designed to provide a more practical and manageable therapy option, ProRx's new oral testosterone enables telemedicine, med spa, and clinic-based providers to expand hormone-replacement services safely and at scale. Healthcare providers no longer need to manage injectable protocols, which require in-person patient visits and higher clinical oversight along with increased risks associated with the sterility of the procedures.

As levels of testosterone decline naturally with age, patients may experience fatigue, lack of muscle tone and strength, weight gain, mood changes, or decreased performance. ProRx's oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) can play a vital role in maintaining muscle mass, energy, cognitive function, sexual function, and cardiovascular health.

"Injectable testosterone has long been part of treatment protocols, but it is not always practical for every care setting," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx Pharma. "ProRx's oral testosterone provides clinicians with an additional administration option that can better align with both in-person and virtual models of care. This formulation reflects how providers are adapting treatment delivery to meet today's evolving care environments."

ProRx's oral testosterone eliminates many of the barriers that have limited telehealth adoption of TRT. Specific benefits to telemeds:

Scalable, Low-Touch Model: Enables large telehealth networks to offer TRT without the logistical and clinical complexities of managing injectables. Ideal for high-volume, direct-to-consumer platforms where ongoing in-person contact is limited.

Enables large telehealth networks to offer TRT without the logistical and clinical complexities of managing injectables. Ideal for high-volume, direct-to-consumer platforms where ongoing in-person contact is limited. Reduced Patient Risk and Clinical Overhead: Eliminates injection-site risks: infections, improper technique, and dosing errors. Reduces need for constant monitoring and triage—fewer adverse events to manage, less back-end support required.

Eliminates injection-site risks: infections, improper technique, and dosing errors. Reduces need for constant monitoring and triage—fewer adverse events to manage, less back-end support required. Consistent, Controlled Hormone Levels: Oral delivery may offer smoother testosterone levels over time— it may eliminate the weekly spikes and crashes typical of injections. Improves patient experience, compliance, and satisfaction.

Oral delivery may offer smoother testosterone levels over time— it may eliminate the weekly spikes and crashes typical of injections. Improves patient experience, compliance, and satisfaction. Improved Patient Adoption: Appeals to patients averse to needles or frequent clinic visits. Simplifies initiation and adherence—just prescribe and ship.

Produced in ProRx's state-licensed, FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility, each batch of oral Testosterone undergoes third-party potency and BioBurden testing. Manufacturing adheres to U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) <800> and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, with a focus on compliance, clinical reliability, regulatory integrity, and patient safety.

Available in 1 mL daily-use ampules, ProRx's oral testosterone provides a ready-to-dispense, precision-compounded option that supports continuity of care and scalability across all patient populations.

About ProRx Pharma

ProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality compounded sterile and nonsterile preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on preventative health, regulatory excellence, reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to ensure access to the therapies their patients need most. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

SOURCE ProRx Pharma