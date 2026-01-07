ProRx Pharma Redefines NAD+ Delivery with New Oral System for Medical Clinics

503B Outsourcing Facility Holds Exclusive Rights to Patented Liquid Delivery System

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today announced the availability of its innovative oral NAD+ formulation. This advancement introduces a new, convenient option for medical clinics and wellness providers seeking to support cellular energy, DNA repair, and long-term vitality in their patients without relying on daily injectable protocols.

Declining NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels can contribute to fatigue, slower recovery, and cognitive decline, and NAD+ is essential for cellular energy, DNA repair, and longevity.1 ProRx Pharma's exclusive oral delivery system provides the traditional benefits of NAD+ without the burden of maintaining daily injection protocols. Through this liquid delivery system, each NAD+ dose provides reliable stability and consistency.

"This technology represents a significant milestone in compounding innovation," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx Pharma. "Our oral NAD+ formulation offers a convenient alternative to injectable options, giving healthcare providers a way to deliver high-quality cellular support that aligns with today's performance-focused wellness programs."

A New Standard in NAD+ Delivery

ProRx's liquid NAD+ marks a meaningful advance in compounding science, providing all of the potential clinical benefits of traditional NAD+ without the invasiveness, higher cost, in-clinic time requirements, sterility risks, and limited scalability associated with injectable therapies. Providers can now offer NAD+ support that fits seamlessly into telemedicine, maintenance therapy, and high-performance wellness protocols.

ProRx's Oral NAD+ may:

Restore cellular energy and vitality

Enhance cognitive focus and mental clarity

Support muscle recovery and endurance

Promote metabolic balance and cardiovascular health

Encourage DNA repair and long-term cellular resilience

Why Healthcare Providers Choose ProRx

Healthcare professionals nationwide trust ProRx for innovation, compliance, and quality. Every oral NAD+ formulation is:

Compounded using ProRx's proprietary liquid delivery system

Third-party tested for potency, purity, and stability

Prepared under U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) <795> and current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards

Produced in ProRx's FDA-registered, state-licensed 503B outsourcing facility

Available Dosages and Quality Testing

ProRx's oral NAD+ is offered in a 1 mL daily-use ampule, compounded under strict USP <795> and cGMP standards in the company's FDA-registered 503B facility. Each batch undergoes third-party potency, bioburden, particle size, and water-activity testing—ensuring reliability, stability, and performance.

About ProRx Pharma

ProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality compounded sterile and nonsterile preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on preventative health, regulatory excellence, reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to ensure access to the therapies their patients need most. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

1 Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7963035/?utm

