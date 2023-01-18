Prospera Financial Celebrating 40 Years Serving Independent Financial Advisors

Coast-to-Coast Network Retains Boutique Culture Amid Significant Growth

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, capped five years of significant growth as it reached its 40th year in operation in 2022.

Prospera revenue has increased 113% over the past five years, reflecting both organic growth and an active M&A focus, including the $1 billion-plus acquisition of Dorsey & Company which joined the firm in 2021. Along with these acquisitions and recruiting efforts, Prospera has also seen an increase in existing advisors' growth, with an average growth of 15% annually over the last 36 months.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating this milestone," said Co-CEO and Managing Partner Tim Edwards. "The tremendous growth we've seen at the firm over the past few years confirms that our Success Your Way culture continues to resonate with independence-minded advisors across the country."

Innovative New Services and Programs Enhance Advisor and Client Service

The firm's recent focus on innovation has yielded several new services and programs that support its advisors and their clients.

Advisor Practice Exchange Program : The proprietary Advisor Practice Exchange Program platform facilitates advisor acquisition and succession within the Prospera family. This service empowers advisors to take control of this process, and eases what had been a complex and time-consuming exercise while also supporting retention.

: The proprietary Advisor Practice Exchange Program platform facilitates advisor acquisition and succession within the Prospera family. This service empowers advisors to take control of this process, and eases what had been a complex and time-consuming exercise while also supporting retention. Fixed Income Offerings: Through the Dorsey & Company acquisition, Prospera enhanced its fixed income offerings with a robust and systematic municipal bond program.

Through the Dorsey & Company acquisition, Prospera enhanced its fixed income offerings with a robust and systematic municipal bond program. Protect Engagement Score: This new reporting system helps advisors understand best practices around risk and compliance. This tool was named winner of the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (Wealthies) in 2022 in the Practice Management category for broker-dealers with fewer than 1,000 advisors.

Boutique Culture Maintained Through Significant Growth

Prospera's leadership team puts a premium on listening to and acting upon advisor feedback. Even through its recent expansions, the team remains committed to a 2.4:1 rep-to-home office ratio to ensure every advisor receives the personalized support they deserve. Prospera was awarded the CEO of the Year for its Co-CEOs David Stringer and Mr. Edwards at the Wealthies in 2022, largely due to the continued focus on the advisor experience.

Thanks to its investment in internal staff growth and career development, the firm saw a record number of internal promotions in 2022, most notably in the naming of the firm's first president, Tarah Williams. Ms. Williams, a 26-year industry veteran, has been with the firm for 15 years and has held various leadership roles including Senior VP of Marketing, Chief Administrative Officer, and most recently, Chief Operating Officer, a title which she still maintains today.

"When we invest in our people, innovative technologies and additional services, we're really investing in our advisors," said Ms. Williams. "As we head into our next decade, our advisor-centric approach — and how we live it every day — continues to inform all we do. Its success is a testament to the enduring value financial advisors place on personalized service and the freedom to define their own success."

