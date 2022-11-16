Prospera Financial Services, a Dallas-based Independent Boutique Broker-Dealer, Hosts Its Annual Advisor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based independent boutique broker-dealer, Prosper Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera), held its annual conference, CONNECT 2022, last month from October 19 to October 21, at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. The conference saw its highest ever attendance, with over 90 financial advisors, 60 Prospera staff members, and 30 sponsors and speakers. Prospera, a privately held, Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982, is a full-service, boutique broker-dealer that delivers full-service support for successful financial professionals across the country.

The first day's sessions focused on Prospera's advisor technology platform, COREngine, along with an overview of many of Prospera's advisory models. Sessions wrapped with round-table discussions, where product sponsors had the opportunity to speak in small groups of advisors about their offerings and services.

The following day began with an update on the firm's growth and success over the previous year from Tim Edwards, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, and Tarah Williams, who was recently announced as Prospera's President and COO. Other keynote speakers included Chris Jeppesen (finance author, The Advisor Playbook, The Blue Square Method), David Rutherford (former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker), and Dr. Kevin Elko (NCAA and NFL consultant, author, and professional leadership motivator).

Breakout sessions offered attendees an opportunity to learn and develop strategies in a myriad of areas such as marketing, culture in the workplace, portfolio management, and municipal bonds. Advisors were also able to participate in round-table discussions with other advisors to learn best practices and share ideas to implement in their businesses.

Of special note, on Thursday afternoon, all conference participants were able to assist once again in a philanthropy event benefitting 'A Soldier's Hands', an organization that ships skincare toiletries and handwritten notes to US troops. Conference participants assembled over 300 care packages and raised over $15,000 to support the organization.

"Every year, we look forward to a great week of building connections and relationships with our advisors. CONNECT 2022 was packed with a line-up of great speakers, valuable discussions between advisors, and meaningful idea sharing," said Tarah Williams. "Prospera is in growth mode, and we're thankful for the opportunity to share our initiatives and roadmap with our advisors who make it all possible."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/.

