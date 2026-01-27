Prospera Financial Services COO Tarah Williams Elected to FINRA Committee

Williams to Serve on South Region District 6 Committee

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, announced that its President and COO, Tarah Williams, has been elected to a three-year term on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) South Region District 6 Committee.

FINRA held its annual elections and its Board of Governors (FINRA Board) appointed several individuals to fill vacancies on the Small Firm Advisory Committee, Regional Committees and the National Adjudicatory Council (NAC). Williams was one of two individuals elected to the South Region District 6 Committee.

"I'm honored to serve on a FINRA Regional Committee and contribute a fresh perspective shaped by today's evolving wealth management landscape," Williams said. "I look forward to supporting open dialogue that helps strengthen our industry and the regulatory framework that guides it."

FINRA committees engage with the organization on rule proposals, regulatory initiatives and industry issues. This allows FINRA to better understand, adapt and support the industry.

Prospera effectively balances sophistication and individualized client care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment and leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback. The firm has more than $28 billion in assets under management.

