Prospera Financial Services Launches Enhanced Tech Stack With CAIS, SS&C Black Diamond and Envestnet Retirement Solutions

Firm's Integrations with FinTech Innovators in the Alternative Investment Platform, Client Portal and Reporting and Qualified Retirement Plan Space Support Evolving Advisor and Client Needs

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced the newest additions to their technology offerings for its financial advisors. These integrations are the latest in a series of partnerships with tech firms that offer best-in-class software that better enables advisors to serve clients in the ever-changing technological and financial environments.

Earlier this year, Prospera rolled out its partnership with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, which provides its network of advisors access to a broad selection of alternative investment strategies offered on the CAIS platform, all of which undergo independent due diligence by Mercer. Through this partnership, Prospera's advisors benefit from a paperless, single sign-on platform, robust advisor training, integrated education and operation workflows, creating a seamless pre-trade, trade, and post-trade alternative investing experience.

Through a partnership with Envestnet Retirement Solutions, one of the retirement industry's leading management platforms for advisors and plan sponsors, Prospera provides its advisors access to an integrated, open-architecture and flexible fiduciary solution for retirement planning and support, with built-in compliance and operational efficiencies. Prospera's advisors who manage retirement plans for business clients access a customized web-based portal allowing them to analyze robust business analytics, giving advisors more time to focus on new plan acquisition and growth.

Prospera also recently selected SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, which will be available to all advisors in April 2024. The Black Diamond platform unites portfolio management and comprehensive reporting with the client experience integrating seamlessly with leading fintech solutions. The platform features a client portal through a mobile and desktop app. Advisors have the option to utilize Prospera's existing branded app or choose to brand their own.

"The continued evolution within the fintech space enables boutique firms like ours to support advisors competing for complex and sophisticated business without sacrificing the personalized service at the core of our approach to this industry," said Prospera President and COO Tarah Williams. "We are proud of the tech stack we are creating and will continue to develop partnerships that give our advisors access to best-in-class platforms and solutions."

About CAIS

CAIS is the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments for independent financial advisors, empowering them to engage and transact with leading asset managers on a massive scale. CAIS delivers industry-leading technology, operational efficiency, and world-class client service throughout the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience. Founded in 2009, CAIS supports over 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $25 billion in transaction volume. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com. Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice is delivered through an ecosystem of technology, solutions, and intelligence. By establishing the connections between people's daily financial decisions and long-term financial goals, Envestnet empowers them to make better sense of their finances and live an Intelligent Financial Life™. With $5.4 trillion in platform assets—more than 107,000 advisors, 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 48 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, more than 500 of the largest RIAs, and thousands of companies, depend on Envestnet technology and services to help drive better outcomes for their businesses and for their clients.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 7-time winner and 10-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

