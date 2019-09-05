Prospera Financial Services Named a 2019 Broker-Dealer of the Year

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera) was named as Investment Advisor magazine's 2019 Broker-Dealer of the Year in Division I, representing firms with up to 199 producing advisors. The magazine conducts an annual poll asking its financial advisor readers to anonymously rank their firms on criteria like service, payout, and technology. This is the seventh time in eleven years that Prospera has attained the prestigious industry honor, and was previously honored in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018.

David Stringer, President of Prospera, states, "We've believed since day one that our highest purpose as a firm is to deliver our unique brand of true independence coupled with a framework of gold standard service. This win really reinforces that we are on the right track as we continually evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our advisors."

The annual Broker-Dealer of the Year award is based on voting in 15 different categories. The broker-dealer receiving the highest average rating from its voting representatives wins Broker-Dealer of the Year in its division.

"Our motto says it all," Stringer adds. "We are financial professionals serving financial professionals. Our heart and passion have always been in providing our advisors with the right tools for success their way. To be named as the best by the advisors we serve is the highest honor we could ask for."

ABOUT PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/

ABOUT INVESTMENT ADVISOR MAGAZINE

Investment Advisor offers information and analysis on wealth management, retirement planning, investment strategies, practice management, compliance and regulatory issues, and insurance and tax planning, all designed to help registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealer representatives become more successful. http://www.thinkadvisor.com/

ABOUT INVESTMENT ADVISOR MAGAZINE'S 'BROKER-DEALER OF THE YEAR' COMPETITION

Since 1991, the editors of Investment Advisor have invited their readers, who are producing, independent contractor representatives of Broker/Dealers to rate their own Broker/Dealers in a number of categories and provide an overall rating.

