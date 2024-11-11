Prospera Financial Services Named a Winner of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Area Top Workplaces 2024 Award

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Dallas/ Fort Worth Metro Area Top Workplaces. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"We are honored to be recognized by the very people who make this company great," said Tarah Williams, Prospera President & COO. "Our employees are the lifeblood of the firm, and the culture that has been fostered here is something we're very proud of."

