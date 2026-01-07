Prospera Financial Services Welcomes Harm & Harm Financial Consulting Group with $250 Million in Total Client Assets to its Platform

Firm Represents First Team in Vermont, Expanding Prospera's New England Presence

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Harm & Harm Financial Consulting Group has joined its platform.

This multi-generational practice is led by John J. Harm III, CFP®, and is based in Williston, Vermont, a suburb of Burlington. Harm & Harm employs an intentional, holistic and dialogue-based approach to financial planning, which it calls the Four Cornerstones of Wealth Management. Harm is joined by Client Associate Sarah Boucher, J.D. and Associate Financial Advisor Connor Corbett.

"At the heart of our client service philosophy is a commitment to truly understanding each client's individual goals and adapting our strategies to meet their evolving needs," said Harm. "After connecting with the team at Prospera and reviewing their tools, solutions and support, it became clear that they share our dedication to building strong, flexible relationships. I'm confident Prospera is the right home for our team and clients."

The firm's boutique feel, coupled with Prospera's knowledgeable back-office support staff, was a key driver in Harm's decision to make this transition. Prospera effectively balances sophistication and individualized client care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment, leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback and $28 billion in assets under management.

Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and COO, added, "John and his team run an exceptional practice and approach their business in a way that puts the client at the center of the decision-making process. We are excited Harm & Harm has chosen to write their next chapter as a part of the Prospera community, and we look forward to working together."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is an eight-time winner and 12-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as four-time ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services