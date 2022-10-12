PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES NAMES TARAH WILLIAMS PRESIDENT

Company Veteran Brings 26 Years of Experience to Role

Firm's First Woman President will Continue as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Tarah Williams has been named its President. She will report directly to Co-CEOs and Managing Partners Tim Edwards and David Stringer.

In her new role, Ms. Williams will lead day-to-day operations, work with the existing leadership team to help the firm achieve its ambitious strategic growth objectives, and ensure Prospera stays true to its mission of allowing advisors to experience "Success Your Way."

"Tarah's unparalleled insights will amplify the strong momentum we have built in the marketplace and drive further growth for advisors and the firm," said Mr. Edwards. "Tarah unquestionably has the experience, knowledge, and leadership abilities to guide Prospera, and David and I couldn't be happier to have her take on this new role. With her at the helm, Prospera has a very bright future."

Ms. Williams is a 26-year industry veteran and has been a member of the Prospera family since 2007. Before her promotion to President, she served as the firm's Chief Operating Officer, a role she will continue to hold. Throughout her long career, she has held management positions across multiple financial services business divisions, including operations, finance, risk management, recruiting, and marketing.

"I'm honored, humbled and excited to assume this new position," Ms. Williams said. "As we work to cement our reputation as the best-in-class for boutique independent firms, our leadership team will never lose sight of what makes Prospera so special, our community of advisors and employees. Being charged with maintaining and building upon the unique culture they have created is a huge responsibility – and one I welcome with open arms. I look forward to our future."

Throughout her 15 years at Prospera, a central focus of Ms. Williams has been shaping and enhancing the advisor experience with innovative systems and programs. She has implemented gold-standard service training for all employees, developed firm-wide processes and procedures to help provide operational consistency and accuracy for advisors, and implemented the framework to track and improve advisor satisfaction through net promoter scores and client experience surveys. Her innovation has helped create award-winning programs, such as Launch Your Way, a turnkey onboarding process for new advisors, which was named WealthManagement.com Industry Award winner in 2015. Ms. Williams has also played an integral part in expanding and deepening industry partnerships and relationships with Prospera.

Mr. Stringer added, "Prospera is committed to building its next generation of leaders as we position the firm as a long-term player in the wealth management industry. In Tarah, we've found the right person to build our expanded senior leadership team around. As a woman who is tenured in this competitive business, she brings unique insights and a valued voice to the running of our business. We are proud to add to the diversity of the industry's senior executive ranks with such an outstanding and deserving individual."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is a 5-time winner and 7-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

