Prospera Financial Welcomes Howell Wealth Advisors With $215 Million in AUM

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced their association with Howell Wealth Advisors. Managing Director Josh Howell leads the two-member team, which oversees approximately $215 million in client assets and is based in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Josh Howell, Managing Director, has nearly 30 years of experience as a financial advisor. He and relationship manager, Liz Fisher, have joined Prospera and continue to serve clients across Southwestern Florida and beyond.

"Josh has built an incredible practice that provides clients with personalized services and support across generations of client families," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "His firm fits perfectly into our boutique model and will benefit from our industry-leading fixed-income offerings and tailored advisor support."

Howell Wealth Advisors became an independent firm in 2014 as Howell Wealth Management. It provides tax-efficient wealth, retirement and estate planning support that utilizes a range of investment opportunities to minimize risk and ensure long-term flexibility for pre-retirees and retirees.

Howell added, "Our decision to join Prospera was based on a combination of things, primarily their culture of service: their commitment to their service training program made me realize that Prospera prioritizes satisfactory customer service – demonstrated by their response times being virtually immediate. Throughout our due diligence, I felt that gold level service through every interaction, whether I was on the phone with one of the employees or walking through the office meeting and talking to employees."

Founded by financial advisors for financial advisors, Prospera's boots-on-the-ground leadership team puts a premium on soliciting and acting upon advisor feedback. The firm maintains a 2:1 rep-to-home office ratio to ensure every advisor receives the personalized support they deserve. Prospera continues to grow organically and through M&A efforts, and has increased revenue 113% over the past five years.

