Prospera Partners with Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo Enterprises to Further Support Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera, the economic development nonprofit organization, announced today a $75,000 grant from Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo Enterprises as part of Comcast NBCUniversal's $100 million commitment to advance social justice and equality. The grant will support Hispanic entrepreneurs and small business owners in Florida and North Carolina. The award will enhance Prospera's programs and services to provide educational resources, individual guidance, access to capital and advance digital equity to help provide business owners with the tools needed today and in the future.

"Hispanic-owned businesses are growing twice as fast as any other businesses in the country and contributing thousands of new jobs to local communities. At Telemundo, we are committed to supporting Hispanic-owned businesses at every stage through our Nuestros Negocios (Our Businesses) program, and we're thrilled to expand this work in partnership with Prospera. Together, we look forward to fueling economic development in our communities by providing vital resources, services and assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs," said Luis Rosero, Vice President Corporate and External Affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Nuestros Negocios was launched in April 2020 under the umbrella of Telemundo's award-winning corporate social responsibility platform El Poder En Ti (The Power in You). The multiplatform campaign spotlights small and medium-sized Hispanic-owned businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and promotes services available to help them sustain their businesses through the current crisis.

"We are grateful for Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo's support of our mission, and the opportunity to further support Hispanic entrepreneurs and small business owners," said Prospera President & CEO Augusto Sanabria. "The media platform's national perspective and commitment to the Hispanic community will surely be positive assets for our organization at this time of critical growth and impact."

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish, sustain, or grow their businesses. In the last five years, Prospera has facilitated over $73 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain nearly 17,000 jobs. It provides services in Florida and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Maria Yabrudy, 407-412-3303, [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera

Related Links

http://www.prosperausa.org

